Insider Predicts Tough Fight for Alex Pereira Ahead of UFC 307 Title Defense

Khalil Rountree Jr. might turn out to be the kryptonite for Alex Pereira. Pereira, who is currently in tremendous form, will be defending his championship for the third time this year. In his previous bouts, Pereira has decimated the likes of Jiri Prochazka and Jamahal Hill. Now, with Rountree Jr. named as his next opponent, most fans believe it will be a cakewalk for Pereira. However, UFC veteran Chael Sonnen thinks the reality could be quite the opposite.

According to Sonnen, the fight might spell doom for Poatan, as he expects Rountree Jr. to win the light heavyweight title at UFC 307. Speaking on his YouTube channel about the potential outcome of the match, Sonnen stated, “Khalil Rountree is going to walk through Pereira. This is the worst matchup I could think of. This is Smackdown invading RAW, and let me explain. When we think of who’s going to fight for the title on pay-per-view, we think of the other guys who have won a whole bunch of fights on pay-per-view.”

Justifying his predictions, Sonnen went on to state that Rountree is a fierce striker. His greatest positive point is that Rountree Jr. waits for his opponents to strike. Sonnen said, “He is a counterfighter, and he loves when you punch or kick at him first... All those scary punches and kicks that Pereira does, that's where Rountree does his finest work.”

Keeping aside the Rountree Jr. debate, there has been significant discussion over the choice of opponent for Alex Pereira. Initially, it was assumed that the number 2 ranked light heavyweight fighter, Magomed Ankalaev, would be fighting for the title. Shockingly, that did not happen and Ankalaev was pitted against Aleksandar Rakic. While this decision invited significant rage from the fight fans, Ankalaev seemed to be unfazed by the entire fiasco.

The Russian fighter oozed confidence and asked his fans not to sympathize with him. Ankalaev mentioned that he will be looking to dominate Rakic , win the match and wait to face the winner of the Pereira vs Rountree Jr. bout next. And it was not only Ankalaev, but Jan Blachowicz too, who seemed angry at how the UFC orchestrated the light heavyweight title scenario.

Venting out his frustration, Blachowicz stated that the UFC must consider the rankings of the fighters before making the matches. Thus, with significant controversy surrounding the upcoming light heavyweight title fight, it remains to be seen what happens next.

