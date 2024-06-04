Insider Reveals ‘Genuine Concern’ Over Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul Fight Being ‘Completely Off’

Is the Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul fight in jeopardy? Recent developments suggest so. Tyson, at 57, faced a health scare on a flight. This scare led to the postponement of their July 20 bout. Fans are now left wondering if the fight will ever happen. Chris Mannix from Sports Illustrated highlighted "genuine concern" about the fight's future.

Tyson's ulcer flare-up has left many worried about his ability to compete. Can a 57-year-old handle the demands of professional boxing? Is Tyson pushing himself too hard? With new dates in October and November, questions still loom. Will we see Tyson and Paul in the ring?

Are undercard fighters feeling the knockout of a canceled event?

Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix shared some serious updates about the highly anticipated Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul fight . Despite the official word about rescheduling, there are still significant worries.

“Now, officially, they are saying they’re going to reschedule this fight. I have been told that two dates are being explored in Arlington, Texas,” Mannix explained. The possible new dates are mid-October and mid-November.

Tyson, 57, recently experienced a health scare. During a cross-country flight, he felt dizzy and nauseous due to an ulcer flare-up. Although Tyson's representatives have assured fans he’s “doing great,” the incident has raised doubts about his ability to compete.

Advertisement

Mannix pointed out the concern among others involved in the event. "There is genuine concern from people that are also on the card," he said. The issue isn't just Tyson's age but also the intense physical demands of preparing for a professional boxing match.

Can time heal (and train) all wounds?

Mannix emphasized, “Again, Mike Tyson is 57 years old; he’s almost 58 years old. They’re saying it’s a minor ulcer issue, but I don’t think anything’s minor at that stage of your life, especially when it comes to putting yourself in the proper shape to fight a professional boxing match.”

Moreover, Mannix highlighted Tyson's rigorous training schedule. “If you believe his team, he was training about 16 hours a day for this fight against Jake Paul. And when you’re putting your body through stuff like that, things are gonna happen,” he noted. This intense preparation could be contributing to Tyson's health problems.

Advertisement

Despite these concerns, Mannix doesn’t believe the fight is completely off. He said, “I don’t think it’s completely off. It’s certainly not out of the question. But again, there are people involved who are expressing skepticism that this specific fight is going to move forward.”

While the fight isn't completely off the table, skepticism remains. As we keep our fingers crossed, what do you think will happen?