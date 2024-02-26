Insider Reveals How Tom Brady Really Feels About Ex-Wife Gisele Bundchen’s New Man Joaquim Valente: Report

In the heart of the latest celebrity drama, Tom Brady's sentiments towards his ex-wife Gisele Bundchen's new relationship with Joaquim Valente have come to light.

Tom Brady is reportedly navigating the complexities of his ex-wife Gisele Bundchen's new romance with Joaquim Valente, her jiu-jitsu instructor, with a level of grace and adaptability that speaks volumes about his maturity and focus on co-parenting.

Sources close to Brady revealed according to Dailymail, "Tom has been dating and is all about growing from his relationship with Gisele and moving it to a place where they can co-parent."

The source further added, "Tom and Joaquim are not friends - but Joaquim is around his kids, so Tom has to find the good in him and does believe he is a good guy. If Joaquim ever becomes a father figure to his kids, Tom will be able to adapt. People seem to forget Tom has a lot of practice with all of this from his time with Bridget. They had a child, they moved on and figured it out. Stuff is working out with him and Gisele and if Joaquim is going to be in her life forever, then he will make it all work for the best of everyone, there is no other option."

Despite Tom Brady reportedly casting doubt on the timeline of Bundchen and Valente's relationship. Insiders close to Brady have labeled the June 2023 start date of Bundchen's romance with Valente as misleading. Commenting on this the insider said, "If she wants to have people think she has been dating Joaquim only since June, so be it, but they have been together longer and they aren't taking it slow. Tom has accepted it."

Insiders aligned with Brady argue that the duo's romance predates the June timeline, pointing to instances such as their extended stay together in Costa Rica immediately following the divorce announcement as indicative of a deeper, pre-existing connection​​.

Despite these contentions, both Brady and Bündchen have publicly moved forward, focusing on co-parenting their children and exploring new relationships, with Brady linked to supermodel Irina Shayk in an on-and-off relationship​​.

Tom Brady's romance with Irina Shayk

Since their first meeting in May 2023 at the glamorous wedding of mutual friends Joe Nahmad and Madison Headrick in Costa Smeralda, Brady and Shayk's interactions have evolved, from intimate gatherings to public outings. Their relationship seemed to solidify through shared moments, including a discreet stay at The Twenty Two hotel in London in August 2023.

However, by October 2023, rumors of a split surfaced, suggesting the romance had cooled off. Yet, the start of 2024 marked a rekindling, with Brady and Shayk spotted together on multiple occasions, signaling a renewed interest in exploring their relationship.

Despite this, insiders maintain that Brady is in a "transitional period," prioritizing his children and career while enjoying Shayk's company without rushing into anything too serious. Sources indicate that Brady enjoys Shayk's company immensely.

