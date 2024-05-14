Insider Reveals How Victor Wembanyama Really Feels About Teaming Up With Trae Young Amid Draft Speculation

The San Antonio Spurs need to strategically assemble their future team with Victor Wembanyama's incredible talent in mind. Their lineup could use improvement at the point guard position, and Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks may just be the solution.

Believed to be intrigued by this potential addition Wembanyama himself. ESPN’s Tim MacMahon made this revelation while speaking at The Hoop (39:13 mark), a quote later recalled by Tyler Conway from Bleacher Report.

“I will say I have talked to people who know Wemby who have indicated he is at least intrigued by the idea,” MacMahon said on The Hoop Collective (39:13 mark), as transcribed by Bleacher Report’s Tyler Conway.

“Now, intrigued by that idea and pounding the table are two very different things. I have no idea whether Gregg Popovich would be intrigued by the idea.”

Among the Spurs' shortcomings last season, they lacked an effective point guard and had a youthful lineup led by Wembanyama. Young, a three-time All-Star and All-NBA guard entering his third season of a five-year, $215 million agreement, might be the answer.

Plans for rebuilding might be in the Hawks' future when the 2024 offseason begins. The Spurs possess two selections in the 2024 NBA Draft and a slew of first-round picks acquired from the Hawks in their trade for Dejounte Murray.

A feasible deal could indeed materialize between the Hawks and Spurs if Wembanyama plans on playing alongside Young.

Spurs' Potential Move Adding Trae Young to Team Up with Victor Wembanyama

Undoubtedly, Spurs’ Head Coach Gregg Popovich's acquisition of Trae Young remains a toss-up, according to both Brian Windhorst and Tim MacMahon. Popovich's precise gameplay preferences could make or break this potential addition.

Yet, coupling Wembanyama and Young could revolutionize the game's dynamics. Presently, the Spurs are strategizing to assemble a balanced team around their leading rookie, Wembanyama.

The Spurs critically need a strong Point Guard, having landed the 26th spot on the league's Offense Rating scoreboard this season with an underwhelming 109.3 rating. A diverse roster could remedy this issue.

Interestingly, Young's inclusion took his team’s rating to a significant 119.5, exemplifying his potential. This season, Young has demonstrated noteworthy averages of 25.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 10.8 assists, juxtaposed against Wembanyama’s averages of 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, and 3.9 assists.

Young's active style would synergize well with Wemby's play, possibly unlocking even more potential. However, the question remains – would Young be willing to leave the Hawks for a greater possibility of title victory?

If he is considering jumping ship, he must also prepare to share the limelight. As it stands, Victor Wembanyama holds the Spurs' spotlight, and thus, the Hawks' MVP might have to comfortably adopt a 'side' role.

