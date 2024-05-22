Insider Reveals if Travis Kelce Is Planning to Propose Taylor Swift

Much has been speculated about Travis Kelece and Taylor Swift's next step in their relationship on the internet and among the fans. Despite the mounting buzz, multiple sources close to the pair revealed that the Kansas City Chiefs tight end has no immediate plans to give Swift a ring.

On the other hand, fans have been dying to see the Grammy-winning singer get hitched for a long time. Whether it is their series of romantic getaways or supporting each other's careers, the duo, who went public with their relationship in September 2023, could be seen enjoying quality time lately.

Is Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift going to get engaged?

However, insiders say marriage is not currently on the agenda. "Travis has no plans on proposing to Taylor anytime soon," one source told Us Weekly. "It's not even on his radar. Marriage is something he takes very seriously and not something he would ever just jump into without giving it some careful consideration."

However, a separate source dismissed these speculations, stating, "Travis and Taylor have no plans on getting engaged this summer." The insider went on to explain that although the couple's relationship is "going amazing, they haven't even been together for a year yet and still have so much to learn about each other."

While many of their loved ones would be thrilled to see Kelce getting down on one knee, and some may even believe it will happen eventually, the source stressed that it would not be "anytime soon." This revelation has upset a number of their admirers.

Instead of focusing on the next steps in their relationship, Kelce and Swift are reportedly staying in the present and enjoying their time together. During Swift's Eras Tour hiatus and Kelce's NFL offseason earlier this spring, the couple "focused on rest and recuperation." A third insider stated that with movie nights at her Los Angeles home and other low-key activities, they want to focus on themselves.

As Swift continues her international Eras Tour, which kicked off in Paris earlier this month, Kelce has been spotted supporting his girlfriend from the audience. Eagle-eyed fans noticed the NFL star dancing along in a box during Swift's May 12 show. That's where he was joined by the singer's best friend, Gigi Hadid, and actor Bradley Cooper.

Speaking to Us Weekly at the Kelce Jam festival in Bonner Springs, Kansas, on Saturday, May 18, Kelce praised Swift's performances, saying, "Taylor's shows are unbelievable. If you haven't been to them, you got to try it."

The couple's romantic getaways and public displays of affection have only added to the engagement speculation surrounding their relationship. However, sources close to the pair maintain that while their connection is strong, marriage is not a priority at this stage.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are prioritizing their career over everything

Kelce and Swift's relationship has captured the public's imagination since they confirmed their romance. They have been spotted together at various events, from football games to award shows, always appearing deeply in love and supportive of each other’s careers. Their shared moments, whether private vacations or public appearances have kept fans and the media buzzing with engagement rumors.

However, as the sources close to the couple reiterate, both Kelce and Swift are focused on enjoying their current stage of life and relationship. They are taking the time to build a strong foundation, understanding that rushing into marriage is not necessary.

While Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are in a loving and supportive relationship, marriage is not in their immediate plans. They are enjoying their time together, focusing on their respective careers. Not only that, but the couple is also ensuring that they understand each other deeply before considering such a significant step. Let us know in the comments what your thoughts are on the decision they took.

