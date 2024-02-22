Insider Reveals Josh Allen And Hailee Steinfeld Are In A 'serious Relationship' And Want To 'Keep it PRIVATE'

Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen have been romantically linked for almost a year now. With their one-year anniversary approaching in just a couple of months, an insider close to the two revealed how Josh and Hailee want to keep their relationship private. Here's what the insider indeed said about the celebrity couple.

What did the insider say about Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen?

Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen were first linked together last May and it's going to be a year of their romance soon. But unlike Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's love story , which is pretty much public, Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen have kept everything hidden behind the curtains.

According to an insider close to Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen, the two are in a happy and serious relationship, and they want to keep it as private as possible. "They always planned to spend more time together after his season ended. Things have been going really well," the source revealed.

Going forward, the source told People how both of them are family-oriented individuals and prefer privacy over publicity. "they're both very family-oriented and driven, and they want to protect their relationship and keep it private. They’ve been on the same page with all of that."

Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen have kept their romance under the blanket for almost all the time they have been dating, though they are occasionally spotted on dates. The couple made their first public appearance last October when they attended the Buffalo Sabres vs New York Rangers' NHL season-opener game.

Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen might make an appearance at the Oscars together

Oscars are next month and there have been hints that Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen might be making an appearance during the award show. During an appearance on Kay Adams' show Up & Adams, Josh Allen hinted at walking on the red carpet of the Oscars 2024. Since he's got a girlfriend now, he's more likely to be tagging her in.

