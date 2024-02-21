Insider Reveals Kim Kardashian WANTS MORE From Odell Beckham Jr. But NFL Star Wants To Keep Their Hookups 'Super Casual'

After Taylor Swift and Hailee Steinfeld , it's Kim Kardashian who's gotten romantically interested in an NFL player. Odell Beckham Jr. and Kim Kardashian have been rumored to be dating for a couple of months now. Amidst their romance, an insider revealed how Kim wants more in a relationship from Odell but he's not ready to go beyond his line.

Kim Kardashian wants a more serious relationship but Odell Beckham isn't ready

It's been a while since Odell Beckham Jr. and Kim Kardashian have reportedly been dating. Their relationship seemingly started in late 2023 and it's going pretty well. But when it comes to their relationship, it has certain boundaries that the NFL star is not comfortable crossing.

"They’ve hooked up multiple times over the past several months," according to an insider close to Kim, reported via Collider. Surprisingly, this is the boundary that Odell Beckham Jr. doesn't want to cross. "Odell draws the line about anything more than super casual," the source revealed.

But when we talk about the other side of the coin, Kim Kardashian wants what Odell Beckham Jr. cannot give her. The NFL star apparently doesn't want all the unwanted limelight that is obvious, when you are dating someone like Kim. All Odell wants right now is to have a clear focus on his career.

"She says their hookups are super s**y and fun, but she wants more," the insider explained, revealing Kim's side of the story. Kim obviously is looking for some seriousness in the relationship, but Odell Beckham Jr. is more inclined towards making the relationship anything more than casual.

Now an interesting thing here is that Kim Kardashian is already a super successful individual. But Odell Beckham Jr. is still not a very huge name in the NFL. Of course, not as big as players like Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts, and others. So it comes obvious why he is so career-focused.

In fact, Kim Kardashian also revealed a checklist recently of what qualities that she is looking for in her future husband. While all pointers of the checklist tick, whether Odell Beckham Jr. will take as huge a step as marriage, still remains a mystery. What do you think? Will Odell go beyond casual with Kim?