Insider Reveals Michael Jordan, LeBron James' Reason Why Bulls Will Not Trade With Lakers

NBA insider Eric Pincus shared his theory on why the Bulls continually refrain from trading with the Lakers, another iconic franchise.

"People in this industry often make petty or non-advantageous decisions," Pincus explained to his colleague Jovan Buha. "For years, fans have been urging the team to get Alex Caruso," he continued, "the Bulls should've also aimed for [Andre] Drummond."

Pincus noted the infrequent trade deals between the Lakers and the Bulls, highlighting the history of transactions that reveal minimal cooperation between the two. He recalled a time when the Lakers struggled and the Bulls offloaded an aging Spanish point guard.

This was a mutually beneficial arrangement that favored the Bulls.

"It's my belief that the Bulls' owner is against LeBron encroaching on Michael [Jordan's] legacy," continued Pincus. This explains why the Bulls wouldn't want to commend LeBron with any advantage that might bring him closer to rivaling Michael Jordan's legacy.

Pincus's theory elicited various reactions from NBA fans, with some displeased LeBron James supporters and some Michael Jordan backers expressing their agreement.

While lacking solid evidence, Pincus's hypothesis offers a seemingly credible explanation for the competition between the Bulls and the Lakers.

Discussions over who is the true GOAT (Greatest of All Time) between Michael Jordan and LeBron James continue to this day, and the Bulls shunning any opportunity to further LeBron's career could well be a plausible reason for their reluctance to trade with the Lakers.

Bronny James Reflects on the Possibility of Playing Alongside LeBron James

With the 2024 NBA Draft nearing, the Los Angeles Lakers have grabbed everyone's attention. With the uncertainty looming over whether they will keep the overall 17th pick in the annual selection process, they now have an unusual chance to put LeBron James and Bronny James on the same team.

Many opinions about this unusual situation have been voiced, but Bronny James has finally opened up about whether he wishes to join his father on the basketball court.

With potentially the 17th and 55th overall picks in the upcoming 2024 NBA Draft, the Lakers could bring the father-son duo together in LA. This has led to rampant speculation about whether Rob Pelinka, the team's general manager, would use one of the Lakers' selections for this purpose.

In an interview with Robbie Hummel of SiriusXM NBA Radio, James expressed his feelings about the prospect of playing alongside his father: "It would certainly be significant, but it's not my top priority currently. My main goal is to make it to the NBA first. However, it would be a fantastic experience, a bonus really, to share the court with my dad."

When questioned about the challenges of being in the limelight while trying to establish himself as a promising NBA player, James revealed how he puts it to his benefit, saying, "It's quite a lot to handle. However, over the years, I believe it has transformed me into a mentally strong person who can cope with such situations."

Fresh from an impressive performance at the 2024 NBA Draft Combine, 19-year-old James stands just shy of 6'2" without shoes but has an impressive wingspan of 6'7.25", which should come in handy for defensive maneuvers.

He also impressed observers with a 40.5" maximum vertical leap and particularly strong showings in the agility drills.

