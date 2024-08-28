An insider has disclosed that Patrick Mahomes Brittany Mahomes’ children have coined an endearing nickname for pop sensation Taylor Swift.

This unexpected friendship has blossomed amidst Swift's high-profile relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, creating a unique intersection of NFL stardom and pop culture royalty.

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes’ Kids Give a Nickname to Taylor Swift

As reported by The Sun, according to a source close to the Mahomes family, Patrick Mahomes' children, Sterling (9) and Bronze (1), have developed a special bond with Swift, affectionately referring to her as "Auntie Taylor."

The insider revealed, "Taylor Swift loves spending time with Sterling and Bronze and deeply cares for them."

The feeling seems to be mutual, with the children as well, especially Sterling, embracing Swift as an honorary aunt figure in their lives.

The relationship between Swift and the Mahomes family extends far beyond the confines of Arrowhead Stadium.

The Lavender Haze singer has been spotted socializing with the Mahomes clan on numerous occasions, both during and outside of Chiefs games.

This growing friendship has its roots in Swift's romantic involvement with Travis Kelce, which has effectively brought her into the inner circle of NFL elite.

"She is very loving and caring about them," the source added, highlighting Swift's genuine affection for the Mahomes children.

This connection has led to several notable interactions, including Swift inviting the Mahomes family to her Rhode Island mansion for a birthday celebration honoring her friend, actress Blake Lively.

The bond between Swift and the Mahomes family has also manifested in charitable endeavors.

Swift recently attended Patrick Mahomes' charity golf tournament, where she generously auctioned off one of her concert tickets.

Looking ahead, the insider suggests that both couples Swift and Kelce, along with the Mahomes intend to spend more time together.

These plans reportedly include Jason Kelce and his wife, Kylie Kelce, who have also formed a close relationship with the singer.

The source painted a picture of easy companionship among the group, stating, "Overall, the Mahomes, Kelces, and Swift have achieved a level of comfort and compatibility together and love to be around each other."

However, as the NFL season approaches, these moments of leisure will surely be reduced for obvious reasons.

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce will soon return to the demands of professional football, with their first game against the Baltimore Ravens at Arrowhead Stadium looming on the horizon.

Did Brittany Mahomes and Taylor Swift have a Fallout?

Recent speculation about potential rifts in the friendship between Brittany Mahomes and Taylor Swift has been swiftly addressed by Mahomes herself.

The controversy stemmed from allegations that Mahomes had liked a social media post by former President Donald Trump, which some fans perceived as conflicting with Swift's well-known progressive stance.

In response to this noise on the internet, Brittany Mahomes took to Instagram to share a strong message:

"Contrary to the tone of the world today...You can disagree with someone, and still love them. You can have differing views, and still be kind."

While not directly referencing the controversy, this statement appeared to be an acknowledgment of the situation and a reaffirmation of her friendship with Swift.

Mahomes further addressed her critics in another post, describing them as having "unhealed, 'deep rooted issues'."

This response, while not explicitly mentioning Swift or the rumors, seemed to push back against the negative doubts surrounding their friendship.

Despite the swirling rumors and alleged political differences, the bond between the Mahomes family and Taylor Swift appears to remain strong.

Recent sightings of Swift with the Mahomes family in Rhode Island, including moments shared with Patrick Mahomes and their daughter Sterling, suggest that their friendship continues to thrive.

Furthermore, Brittany Mahomes recently shared photos on Instagram from a family trip to London and Amsterdam, which included Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift.

As the NFL season approaches, the spotlight on this high-profile friendship will most definitely intensify, but one thing is clear which is the connection between the Mahomes family and Taylor Swift seems to be built on a foundation of mutual respect, affection, and shared experiences.