Insider Reveals Sixers' Top Threat To Land LeBron James Despite Lakers’ Strong Position To Retain Star

According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, the Philadelphia 76ers pose a possible, but not serious, threat in signing LeBron James from the Los Angeles Lakers. Windhorst shared on Get Up that while the 76ers are contenders, the Lakers have a robust position to keep James.

He also noted Sixers' president Daryl Morey's decade-long pursuit of the four-time MVP and his ability to offer a max contract due to the available salary cap space. Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer cited Sunday that the Sixers, with ample cap space, are exploring several possibilities.

The LA Clippers' Paul George is prioritized given his potential to part ways with his current team. LeBron James and the New York Knicks' OG Anunoby are also on their radar.

The stronghold of the argument against James leaving Los Angeles is extremely straightforward. If James desired to leave, he would have done it by now.

At age 39, James has shown more loyalty to the Lakers than he has to the Miami Heat or the Cleveland Cavaliers during his second stint. Despite the Lakers failing to qualify for the playoffs in the 2021-2022 season, he stuck with the team, sparking speculations of a possible hope for another championship. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

The growing narrative around LeBron considering teaming up with his son provides insights into what his actual preferences might be.

ALSO READ: Rest in Paradise Big Red: LeBron James Pays Tribute to Late Bill Walton and His Legacy After Long Battle With Cancer

Advertisement

Could LeBron James Join the Suns and Play with Bronny?

After a disappointing season, during which the Los Angeles Lakers fell to the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference first-round playoff series, LeBron James, the NBA legend, stands at a pivotal decision point.

He could extend his existing contract with the Lakers by exercising his player option, but if he doesn't, he'll achieve the status of an unrestricted free agent.

Several NBA teams are showing interest in him, with the Suns becoming a potential new home. Reports suggest that the Suns plan to use their first-round draft to acquire Bronny James in an attempt to entice LeBron to join his son.

Evan Sidery, a notable NBA correspondent, disclosed the Suns' strategy. In a post on X, Sidery wrote, "The Suns aim to get LeBron James during this offseason, and hence they are seriously considering Bronny James as their No. 22 overall draft pick to potentially draw him in. Phoenix seems convinced that they can persuade LeBron to team up with Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal, forming an unprecedented superteam."

However, LeBron would face nearly a $50 million sacrifice next season if he genuinely considers signing with the Suns on a minimal veteran's contract.

LeBron's player option reportedly amounts to $51.4 million, signifying a massive loss for him, as the Suns do not possess the financial means to accommodate him given their existing payroll of an astounding $209 million.

Their only path to acquire the NBA superstar would be if LeBron agrees to a minimal veteran's deal, as they do not maintain a mid-level tax exception. How LeBron will handle his options during the offseason remains to be seen.

ALSO READ: Isaiah Thomas Claims He Was Held at Gunpoint by Kid With AK47 Who Let Him Go After Recognizing NBA Star