Insider reveals Taylor Swift ‘bending over backward’ for Travis Kelce is ‘starting to take a toll on her’

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are officially the most talked-about celebrity relationships. When we look at their relationship, a common thing to notice is passion. Whether it's the passion they have for one another or for their careers.

Talking about passion for love, Taylor Swift has seen putting some extra effort into the relationship. According to an insider, these extra efforts have started to 'take a toll' at her. Check out the complete story right below.

Taylor Swift is the one in the backseat of her relationship with Travis Kelce

The NFL season is at its peak and Travis Kelce is busy with his Chiefs' schedule. Since September, Taylor Swift has attended so many Chiefs games, just to watch her bae play. That comes with a lot of travel time. According to an insider, in conversation with Life & Style Magazine, Taylor is the one who is "bending over backward" in her relationship.

All the "bending over backward" is not going well for the 'Blank Space' singer. "It’s starting to take a toll on her," reveals the insider. Since both of them have busy schedules, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are constantly traveling back and forth to see each other. But the traveling efforts are more by Taylor Swift.

According to the source, while Taylor is putting in so much effort, Travis Kelce is just focusing on the NFL. "Over the holiday, all Travis wanted to do was focus on football,” the insider had said. This left Taylor pretty upset and wanting "to take a backseat, which was really tough."

Just like every couple, it's not always lovey-dovey. Things get heated between the two at times since both of them have an attention-demanding career. Especially Travis Kelce, since it's one of the busy schedules for NFL players. Now that the Chiefs have won the Super Bowl, the practice sessions will be more intense.

Taylor Swift and Patrick Mahomes' wife twinned during the Chiefs vs Dolphins

Taylor Swift chose an interesting outfit to wear during the Kansas City Chiefs vs Miami Dolphins game. The 'Blank Space' singer twinned with Patrick Mahomnes' wife Brittany Mahomes. The new bff wore customized Chiefs jackets that were made by Kristin Juszczyk.

Kristin Juszczyk is Kyle Juszczyk's wife, who plays for the San Francisco 49ers as a fullback. She designed a Travis Kelce customized jersey-jacket for Taylor Swift and a Patrick Mahomes customized jacket for Brittany Mahomes. The jackets looked pretty attractive on the two.

