Insider Reveals Taylor Swift Has Separation Anxiety and Is ‘Begging’ Travis Kelce to Tour With Her, Leaving Her Friends Worried

It seems like Taylor Swift isn't enjoying the time away from beau Travis Kelce and this time, it is something more serious than just missing the NFL star. The two had to go their separate ways after their romantic outing in Italy at the luxurious villa. However, she can't get enough of their time together, and wants to be near Kelce all the time.

Taylor Swift is facing separation anxiety from Travis Kelce, begging the footballer to tour with her

Taylor Swift is currently busy with the Eras Tour and Travis Kelce is gearing up to win a three-peat for the Kansas City Chiefs.

While the two are going to be apart, the singer is facing some serious consequences following separation that has even made the global star “beg” the three-time Super Bowl champion to “go on tour with her,” an insider exclusively told Life & Style.

Further, it was said that although Kelce will be travelling to see the Lover singer on her tours whenever he is free, his pop star girlfriend can't manage things from her side to see him amid the Eras Tour. This puts all the effort on the American footballer and this is making Swift "very anxious."

There is more than this as the singer, according to the aforementioned source, is having “separation anxiety” which is making her friends worried “who think it’s a bad sign that she’s so panicked about having to have time apart from him.”

Taylor Swift not enjoying the tour “until he is with her”

Travis Kelce attended girlfriend Taylor Swift's 87th show of the Eras Tour in Paris this month. According to the sources who talked to Life & Style, the Anti-Hero hitmaker was very happy about concerts and touring until he was with her.

However, the 34-year-old highest-paid tight end went back for the Kelce Jam music festival in Kansas City and now “she can’t enjoy it unless he’s with her.” The two have been publicly dating since last September however, the singer has already revealed before that it wasn't their first date.

The power couple were seen supporting each other on several occasions with multiple outings where Swift attended a few Chiefs games donning the franchise jersey and Travis was seen cheering on yours for his billionaire partner. The couple even celebrated the Super Bowl together.

