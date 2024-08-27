NFL star Travis Kelce has been left feeling "helpless" following a nearly averted terror plot targeting his girlfriend, pop sensation Taylor Swift's concert.

The incident has made Kelce ask for enhanced security measures, highlighting the growing concerns surrounding celebrity safety.

Swift was forced to cancel three shows in Vienna, Austria, earlier this month after authorities uncovered an ISIS-inspired terror attack planned for her August 8 concert.

The plot, which aimed to "carry out an attack using explosives and knives" outside the Ernst Happel Stadium, got the entertainment industry worried and left more than 100,000 fans disappointed.

Sources close to the couple reveal that Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, felt particularly vulnerable during this ordeal.

An insider stated, "Travis is advising her to make her own safety a top priority and wants her to get even more security."

The source added, "He wanted to rush to her side to protect her but obviously he couldn't do that. She had plenty of bodyguards to keep her safe, but still, it left him feeling pretty helpless."

The NFL star's inability to be physically present during this crisis may have reportedly taken an emotional toll.

"He hated having to sit back and do nothing," the source explained, talking about Kelce's frustration at being unable to directly ensure Swift's safety.

Despite the disappointment of thousands of fans, Swift's decision to cancel the Austrian leg of her Eras Tour has been met with understanding and support.

Kelce, in particular, is said to be "proud" of his girlfriend for "doing the right thing" in prioritizing safety over performance.

The foiled plot has raised serious questions about the adequacy of existing security measures for high-profile celebrities.

Domestic Intelligence Agency head Omar Haijawi-Pirchner revealed the gravity of the situation, stating, "He wanted to carry out an attack in the area outside the stadium, killing as many people as possible using the knives or even using the explosive devices he had made."

This incident follows a separate security scare involving Kelce himself.

Swift reportedly insisted on increasing Kelce's personal security after a threatening incident at a Morgan Wallen concert on August 2.

An insider disclosed, "It sickens her that Travis has been made a target due to her fame. And she wants him to hire a small army to guard him in public."

Swift has taken a break from her tour, reuniting with Kelce in Rhode Island.

Swift after wrapping up her European leg of Eras tour and Kelce finishing off his last preseason game against the Bears, the couple sneaked away to Swift’s Rhode Island beach house.

This could be the couple’s long-needed way to make up for the weeks they spent apart and to clear their head from the harrowing terror plot incident.

Reportedly, Swift plans to spend as much time as possible with her beau before her next scheduled performance in Florida on October 18.