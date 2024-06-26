Insider Reveals Taylor Swift Was Afraid Her Fame Would Scare Travis Kelce Away

With every passing day, Travis Kelce grabs the spotlight for one thing or another. Whether for his victory at the Super Bowl or being part of a movie, he is always in the news. Amid his professional achievements, his personal life has also propelled him to new heights of fame as he is dating popstar Taylor Swift.

Both of them are immensely successful and popular in their respective careers. But there was a time when TayTay thought her fame would affect her relationship. Sources revealed that for a very long time, the Cruel Summer hitmaker was afraid that her global fame would scare Kelce.

Travis Kelce handled Taylor Swift's worries like a ‘Chief’

Well! That didn't happen, but Kelce did a great job taking his girlfriend Taylor’s massive popularity in stride and did not let the showsha affect him. He became the NFL’s highest-paid tight end by showing great prowess on the field.

Off the field, he is about to host a gig on the upcoming Prime video game show Are You Smarter Than A Celebrity?

On the other hand, Taylor Swift shattered records with her new album, The Tortured Poets Department, and now, the highly successful Eras Tour. She also won the Grammy Award for Album of the Year for the fourth time. And that's not it. She recently joined the Billionaires Club, too!

With Taylor being in the spotlight constantly, her worry about her fame affecting her relationship with Travis is natural.

Travis Kelce never let his growing fame affect his relationship with Taylor Swift

Travis addressed the newfound attention during an October 2023 press conference. He said, “You’ve got a lot of people that care about Taylor, and for good reason.”

His family supported him throughout the process, including his mom, Donna Kelce, brother Jason, and sister-in-law Kylie. “Travis was a star before Taylor, but this catapulted him to a household name,” a fourth source commented. “He has been handling it the best he can, thanks to the good people around him.”

Their relationship saw them jet-setting around the globe during his football season and her Eras Tour. Travis notably flew to Argentina for 48 hours to attend her concert on November 11.

On the other side, Swift rushed from Japan to Las Vegas to make it to the Super Bowl. Travis expressed his admiration for Swift’s shows. He told Us Weekly at his Kelce Jam festival on May 18, “Taylor’s shows are unbelievable. If you haven’t been to them, you got to try it.”

Now, things have mellowed since the early, frenzied days of their romance. “Taylor and Travis are very confident in their relationship, so they don’t have to bend over backward and travel to see each other for less than a day,” the first source said.

The couple maintains their connection through daily FaceTime, cute texts, and small gestures to keep the romance alive. Let us know in the comments if you think Kelce is handling his growing fame in a great way.