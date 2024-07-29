Insider Reveals Travis Kelce’s Friends Are ‘Turned Off’ by His Lavish Lifestyle Since Taylor Swift’s Relationship

With a net worth of approximately $30 million, Travis Kelce is taking his name higher daily in the lives of the richest people. The two-time Super Bowl champion has been enjoying the perks of his relationship with one of the most iconic figures in popular culture, Taylor Swift.

Recently, Kelce accompanied Swift on some of the European stops of her Eras Tour. He has noticeably embraced a more lavish lifestyle. However, this has attracted considerable attention from fans and media alike. During this period, Kelce has been seen taking full advantage of his elevated status.

According to a source who spoke to Star Magazine, “He’s been traveling by private jet, flaunting designer suits, and indulging in grooming routines akin to those of high-profile celebrities like Brad Pitt. He’s making the most of this luxurious lifestyle.”

Travis Kelce’s lavish lifestyle post-Taylor Swift turns off friends

The transformation in Kelce's public persona includes not just stylish attire but also high-profile interactions. It was at one tour stop that he had the chance to meet members of the British royal family. Especially Prince William and his children.

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift’s Father Reveals His Honest Feelings About Daughter Dating Travis Kelce

Despite the financial and social advantages of his new lifestyle, some of Kelce’s long-time friends have expressed concerns. It was about the changes in his behavior. “He’s nothing like the guy they used to know,” the anonymous source commented.

The person also revealed that Travis Kelce was once much more humble . They said, “which was part of his charm.” This shift has been noted by those close to him. Apparently, the source also says he is surprised by his extravagant spending and high-profile activities.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Kelce has been candid about the challenges he faces as he prepares for the upcoming NFL season. As he approaches his 35th birthday in October, Kelce has had to contend with the physical toll of his career.

“Last year was particularly taxing on my body,” he explained to ESPN. “I’ve accumulated more snaps than most players in the NFL over the past several years, and while I take pride in that, it’s clear that it has impacted my physical health.” As a result, he is focused on ensuring that his body gets the necessary rest. He is also recovering from a demanding 17-to-20-game season.

The Kansas City Chiefs have made several moves during the offseason to bolster their roster. They included acquiring tight ends Jared Wiley and Irv Smith and retaining Noah Gray. Gray is the one who finished last season with 28 receptions.

Advertisement

Travis Kelce is preparing to showcase his skills on the field

Despite these additions, there is no indication that the Chiefs plan to reduce Kelce’s role on the team. He has demonstrated his commitment by not taking any days off during training camp.

Also read: Travis Kelce Shot His Shot at Taylor Swift 1 Year Ago; Swifties Celebrate Anniversary with Perfect So High School Nod

Kelce described his experience at training camp as essential to his preparation for the season. “This is my sanctuary,” he said of the facility in St. Joseph, Missouri, where he has spent numerous years. He says he is spending almost an entire year here in the dorms, which might seem grueling to some. However, he is genuinely enjoying it.

There’s something about the environment that gets him ready for the season. He also added, “As the countdown to camp begins, I always get excited to dive into the work and get things rolling.” He highlighted the significance of training camps in building team cohesion and honing skills.

Advertisement

Despite the glamorous distractions of his personal life, Kelce remains dedicated to his professional development. He works with various personal trainers and continuously seeks ways to enhance his performance. He said, “I’m always finding ways to climb that staircase of success, refining my approach while staying true to what has made me effective.” Let us know in the comments if you are excited to see his upcoming performances.