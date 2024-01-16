Insider reveals what Taylor Swift thinks of rumors that Travis Kelce is ‘dating her to get more famous’

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are one of the most popular couples in Hollywood and Sports. Being popular comes with the cost of constant rumors surrounding them. While there are many rumors around them, the rumors that Travis is dating her for fame "mortified" Taylor Swift.

Taylor Swift's reaction to latest Travis Kelce rumors

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift went public with their relationship in September 2023, even though they were dating way before that. When the two went public, there were rumors that it was Taylor Swift's marketing stunt to self-promote herself for her upcoming International Eras Tour.

While the rumors around her died since she showed the world that she is truly in love, Travis might not have had the same advantage. Up recently, there has been a rumor that Travis is dating Taylor Swift to become more famous. Taylor Swift is "mortified" by these rumors.

These rumors came into light when during an New York Interview, it was revealed Travis' manager plans to make the NFL star as famous as Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson. According to an insider close to Taylor Swift, has recently shared what the 'Blank Space' singer feels about these rumors.

“She doesn’t believe Travis is dating her to get more famous, but she hates that it’s given people ammunition to use against them," the insider has revealed. Adding further, the source said, "Travis hasn’t lost any sleep over it, but it was another stressful situation for their relationship, which really hasn’t been tested until now."

Travis Kelce is not dating Taylor Swift for fame

While there's no denying that the timing of their relationship was pretty perfect for both the 'Blank Space' signer and the NFL star, they are just in love. Talking about Travis, another source said, "Travis truly fell in love with Taylor. He’s not using her for fame."

Adding further, the source also explained how the two are "so good for each other". The reason behind that is that both of them are super ambitious and competitive individuals. "They're the new Hollywood power couple," the source said. There's no denying that both of them are in competitive career spaces.

Talking about the competitiveness of their careers, makes both of them highly career-focused individuals. But that's the thing. Despite all the busyness of the two, whether it's Taylor's ERAS tour or Travis's NFL schedule, the two take out time for each other. That's the way to a long-lasting relationship.