Tom Brady’s supermodel ex-wife Gisele Bündchen, seems to be growing closer to her new beau, Joaquim Valente even since they had been linked with each other after the Brazilian model’s high-profile divorce.

Interestingly enough, the NFL legend appears to be taking the high road as his sources close to the situation reveal Brady's mature approach to the developing romance, while also hinting at Bündchen's potential wedding plans.

How does Tom Brady feel about Gisele Bundchen’s relationship with Joaquim Valente?

As Bündchen's relationship with Valente turns serious, many have wondered how the seven-time Super Bowl champion is handling the situation.

According to an insider who revealed to Entertainment Tonight, Brady's primary concern is maintaining a respectful dynamic for the sake of their children.

"Tom just wants things to be cordial and respectful between him and Joaquim," the source explained, shedding light on Brady's mindset.

The former quarterback, who hung up his cleats for good in 2023, seems to be embracing his own post-divorce journey.

The source added, "He's enjoying his own life and dating around," suggesting that Brady is not dwelling on his ex-wife's new relationship.

Gisele Bundchen and Joaquim Valente’s relationship status

While Brady focuses on co-parenting and personal growth, Bündchen's relationship with Valente continues to flourish.

The couple, first linked romantically in February, has been "getting more serious" in recent weeks, according to sources close to the pair.

Their connection appears to be built on a solid foundation.

"Gisele trusts Joaquim because they had a solid foundation before things turned romantic," an insider revealed.

The source elaborated on their compatibility, stating, "They have a lot of fun together. They connect on a deep level and are both into wellness, being active, and traveling."

This alignment in interests and values seems to be a driving force behind their growing bond.Bündchen's friends have taken notice of the relationship's potential longevity.

"Her friends could see this being a lasting relationship," the source added, hinting at the possibility of a long-term commitment between the supermodel and her new partner.

As Bündchen's new relationship progresses, the focus remains on maintaining a healthy environment for the children she shares with Brady.

Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11, are at the heart of both parents' lives as they go on about their own personal journey.

Gisele Bundchen plans to get married two years after her divorce from Tom Brady

Another surprising revelation has come to light, sources close to Bündchen have hinted at potential wedding plans in the near future.

While these reports remain unconfirmed, they've sparked speculation about the supermodel's long-term intentions with Valente.

An insider revealed to Life & Style that 2025 could be a significant year for the couple.

"Gisele and Joaquim are planning a low-key wedding at her Costa Rica estate," the source claimed, emphasizing Bündchen's desire for privacy. "She wants to do it far away from prying eyes," the insider added.

The reported wedding plans include a blend of family and celebrity guests. "Gisele is flying family in from Brazil," the source stated, mentioning the potential attendance of her sisters and Valente's brothers.

Interestingly, the insider also suggested that Bündchen's children with Brady would be present, along with Brady's oldest son, Jack, and possibly even Jack's mother, Bridget Moynahan.

If the reports are accurate, Bündchen's wedding to Valente would be an intimate affair with a distinctly tropical touch.

The source described plans for "lots of flowers, fruit, fish," adding that "the whole event is going to be very tropical."

The ceremony would reportedly blend Portuguese and English, reflecting the couple's backgrounds. A traditional Brazilian brigadeiro cake is said to be on the menu, adding a touch of Bündchen's heritage to the celebration.

As for the bride's attire, the insider claims Bündchen will opt for something "white and sexy" selected with input from her daughter, Vivian.

While these wedding reports remain unconfirmed, they've added a new layer of intrigue to Bündchen and Valente's relationship.

