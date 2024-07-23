Insider Reveals Where Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Will Get Married and How Much Will They Spend

An insider has revealed that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, who have been dating for like one year, may be calling it forever. The highly publicized romantic couple is planning a grand wedding. Additionally, it has come to light that the two are planning to host their dream wedding.

The power couple continuously made headlines ever since they made their adorable relationship public last year. Now that they might move towards eternity, let's find out how much Swift and Travis are willing to spend on their forever journey and where.

Insider reveals where and how much will Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce spend on their marriage

As per a report by Radar, an insider has revealed that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce “are going to spend at least $1 million on their wedding,” however, the Lover singer might even go higher.

About the venue, the insider stated that the 14-time Grammy award winner is “thinking about doing it at her Rhode Island estate.” The two are going to give everyone a “VIP treatment,” which is something usual to mention.

The aforementioned source also revealed that the Kansas City Chiefs tight end and the billionaire singer are “lucky they are to have found each other,” and it has been unbelievable for them.

To celebrate their adorable love, the two want to “throw the party of the century.” Many reports suggest that Swift and Kelce are eager for their future together. It is to be seen when the fans might be able to finally hear the wedding rings.

Advertisement

Travis Kelce traveled to Germany to see his girlfriend Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce just couldn't resist seeing his pop star girlfriend one last time before he joined the training camp for the Kansas City Chiefs as the upcoming NFL season is around the corner.

Before heading back to Missouri for a training session following their demanding schedule, Travis traveled to Germany and supported his sweetheart at her Eras Tour.

According to a source who exclusively told People, the highest-paid tight end of 2024 wanted to spend every moment with Swift before he returned to football.

The 34-year-old NFL star was seen standing in a VIP tent during her concert in Gelsenkirchen. Soon after the singer's three-hour-plus show, the pair, Swift and Kelce were seen smiling hand in hand while holding her waist as they left, waving back to the cheering fans.

Meanwhile, the three-time Super Bowl champion returned with a new look as he gears up for a three-peat this season. The mustache look of Travis Kelce is kind of reminiscent of the time when he first met the Cruel Summer hitmaker.

Advertisement

It was probably their last meeting before any break as now, Kelce will be focused on football in preparation for an action-packed tournament lined up in the coming months. On the other hand, Swift will be traveling for her record-breaking tour.

The Fearless singer is currently performing in Germany before taking the iconic concert to Wimbley, United Kingdom next month while Kelce will be busy with football in Kansas City.

ALSO READ: Travis Kelce Misses Taylor Swift’s Suprise Mashup Performance Featuring ‘Football Helmet’ Lyric at Germany Eras Tour Concert