Instagram Influencer Claps Back at Jon Jones Over Unprovoked Comment by Bringing up Domestic Violence Past

Disclaimer: This article contains mentions of domestic abuse

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones’ past has come to haunt him once more. After Bones left an unwarranted comment under an Instagram influencer’s video, she decided to overwhelm him with the well-documented controversies.

Jon Jones has lived quite a controversial lifestyle. The heavyweight champion’s brushes with the law caused the UFC a lot of grief. Despite staying out of trouble for quite some time, this female influencer hit him with his past trauma.

Instagram influencer calls out Jon Jones’ past controversies

An Instagram influencer called Jenn Nniffer recently posted a harmless video to her page. The reel consisted of her and her friend praising each other’s dining work. They also used the phrase ‘men could never’, suggesting they are better at dining arrangements than men.

Nowhere, in the video was the heavyweight champion mentioned. However, it appears that Bones disagreed with the video's narrative. To Jenn Nniffer’s surprise, Jon Jones had commented under her video with an unfriendly message.

“Literally, one of the lamest conversations I’ve ever heard,” commented Jones under her video. Upon witnessing this, the Instagram influencer quickly clapped back at the heavyweight champion, with his discrepancies with the law.

She posted his comment in a reel above a compilation of articles that highlighted Jon Jones’ run-ins with the law. With a caption that wrote, “Wouldn’t it be impactful to use your influence to engage in meaningful conversations about making women feel safer?”

This was a dig at Jones’ alleged domestic violence charges. The heavyweight champion was accused of assaulting his wife. Bones was also arrested for DUI after he hit a pregnant woman. The Instagram influencer, Jenn Nniffer, highlights said controversies back into the spotlight.

Does Jon Jones retire after fighting Stipe Miocic?

UFC 285 witnessed Jon Jones’ highly-anticipated comeback to the octagon. In his first fight in the heavyweight division, Bones faced Ciryl Gane and dominated the former champion in the first round.

Since then, Jones has been challenged by interim champion Tom Aspinall. The narrative of the MMA community would suggest that Bones is ducking the Brit. President Dana White revealed Stipe Miocic to be his next fight.

Fans express their disinterest in watching Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic. However, contenders like Tom Aspinall and the light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira are potential fights that fans would like to watch.

After a fan questioned Bones on a possible retirement following the Stipe fight, Jones answered. “I’m gonna base a lot of that on my next performance. The options are looking crazy right now,” wrote Bones.

The heavyweight champion does not rule out a possible fight against said contenders after defeating Stipe Miocic. He recently spoke on Pereira being higher than Jones in the pound-for-pound rankings, essentially calling out the Brazilian champion.

By all accounts, Jon Jones’ next fight is against Stipe Miocic. Dana White confirmed the possibility of Bones fighting Pereira after the bout.