Inter Miami co-owner vows to deliver Lionel Messi with appropriate Barcelona farewell

Inter Miami co-owner, Jorge Mas, aims to arrange a farewell match for Lionel Messi at Barcelona, acknowledging his disappointment at Messi's abrupt departure

Written by Rakesh Mehra Published on Oct 03, 2023   |  07:23 PM IST  |  4.5K
Image Courtesy: Twitter
Image Courtesy: Twitter

Key Highlight

  • Inter Miami co-owner vows to secure Lionel Messi's Barcelona farewell
  • Lionel Messi donates signed jersey to Selena Gomez's charity initiative
  • Gomez hosts

Jorge Mas, the co-owner of Inter Miami, admits to his disappointment over Lionel Messi's sudden departure from Barcelona. He is forthright about his intent to orchestrate a match soon between Inter Miami and Barcelona, ensuring Messi the chance to make his final farewell.

Acting on his words, Mas is actively committed to paving a path for Messi to momentarily return to FC Barcelona. He envisions this as an opportunity for Messi to bid a proper goodbye to his loyal supporters.

He honestly expressed his discontent about Messi having to leave Barcelona without a proper farewell. He highlighted that Messi wasn't permitted a fitting send-off from the club that cultivated his potential from childhood and claimed that the conditions prompting Messi's departure were less than desirable.

 

“I gave him my commitment that I will do everything possible in the coming years to allow him to say goodbye to his fans in Barcelona. Inter Miami will go or we will do some kind of match,” he said

ALSO READ: There goes loyalty... Real Madrid alum Gareth Bale picks Lionel Messi over Cristiano Ronaldo as ultimate UCL winner

Lionel Messi contributes signed jersey to Selena Gomez's Rare Fund charity initiative

Lionel Messi and Selena Gomez are joining forces for a charitable cause. The revered Argentine footballer has generously donated a signed Argentina jersey to the Rare Impact Fund Charity, which is an event that helps gather funds for mental health services and education for youths worldwide.

 

Gomez is poised to host an event named "A Night of Radiance and Reflection" on the 4th of October, and rumor abounds that Messi may show up. As stated on their website, "All tickets contribute to the Rare Impact Fund, forging into an inspiring night of fine dining, beverages, entertainment, and a live auction. Everyone is welcome to partake in an evening filled with thoughtful impact."

ALSO READ: Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi rivalry set to continue in potential Al-Nassr vs. Inter Miami showdown

Advertisement

FAQs

What does Jorge Mas, co-owner of Inter Miami, plan to do for Lionel Messi?
Jorge Mas aims to organize a match between Inter Miami and Barcelona to provide Lionel Messi with a proper farewell to his Barcelona fans
Why did Lionel Messi donate a signed jersey to Selena Gomez's Rare Fund charity initiative?
Lionel Messi donated a signed jersey to support the Rare Impact Fund Charity, which raises funds for mental health services and education for youths globally, and Selena Gomez is hosting an event for this cause
About The Author
Rakesh Mehra
Rakesh Mehra

I'm a sports content writer at Pinkvilla who thrives on the excitement of the game. When I'm

...
Read more

Advertisement

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!