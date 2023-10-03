Inter Miami co-owner vows to deliver Lionel Messi with appropriate Barcelona farewell

Jorge Mas, the co-owner of Inter Miami, admits to his disappointment over Lionel Messi's sudden departure from Barcelona. He is forthright about his intent to orchestrate a match soon between Inter Miami and Barcelona, ensuring Messi the chance to make his final farewell.

Acting on his words, Mas is actively committed to paving a path for Messi to momentarily return to FC Barcelona. He envisions this as an opportunity for Messi to bid a proper goodbye to his loyal supporters.

He honestly expressed his discontent about Messi having to leave Barcelona without a proper farewell. He highlighted that Messi wasn't permitted a fitting send-off from the club that cultivated his potential from childhood and claimed that the conditions prompting Messi's departure were less than desirable.

“I gave him my commitment that I will do everything possible in the coming years to allow him to say goodbye to his fans in Barcelona. Inter Miami will go or we will do some kind of match,” he said

Lionel Messi contributes signed jersey to Selena Gomez's Rare Fund charity initiative

Lionel Messi and Selena Gomez are joining forces for a charitable cause. The revered Argentine footballer has generously donated a signed Argentina jersey to the Rare Impact Fund Charity, which is an event that helps gather funds for mental health services and education for youths worldwide.

Gomez is poised to host an event named "A Night of Radiance and Reflection" on the 4th of October, and rumor abounds that Messi may show up. As stated on their website, "All tickets contribute to the Rare Impact Fund, forging into an inspiring night of fine dining, beverages, entertainment, and a live auction. Everyone is welcome to partake in an evening filled with thoughtful impact."

