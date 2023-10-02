Inter Miami vs Chicago Fire: Lionel Messi's return still in dilemma, reveals Miami's head coach

Inter Miami's struggle was clear in the Inter Miami vs. New York City US Open Cup match, without the star player Lionel Messi. Miami not only lost the US Open Cup finals to Houston Dynamo on September 28 but also lost its momentum in the tournament. To make things worse, there's a rumor that Lionel Messi won't be playing in the match against Cincinnati. The head coach of Inter Miami made some interesting reveals about the same. Let's see what he said about Messi's return.

Will Messi be returning on the field against Cincinnati, after a considerably long injury break?

There's a positive chance that Lionel Messi won't be coming back on the field for the match against Cincinnati on October 8. There was also speculation of him returning against Chicago Fire on October 5. According to AS, a reporter talking about the same said "Leo Messi won't play against Chicago Fire." Even though there's no confirmation from the team itself regarding Messi's return against Chicago, however, the team's coach did say something about the Cincinnati match.

After the Inter Miami vs. New York City match on October 1, Inter Miami's head coach Gerardo Martino made an interesting statement. Martino said, "We didn’t take any risks with him in the cup final, so there’s even less of a need to do so now." The head coach further added, “He might be ready to play against Chicago, he might be on the bench or if we think there’s still a risk and he has to be left out, he will be left out. It will be the same against FC Cincinnati."

Ending his statement, Gerardo Martino revealed the current health condition of Lionel Messi. According to Gerardo Martino, "He is back in training, away from the rest of the group, but he feels better and better." So that's good news! If Lionel Messi gets fit fast, there's a very good chance that we might get to see him up against Cincinnati. Let's hope our star player recovers sooner than ever.