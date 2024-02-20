Inter Miami Vs Real Salt Lake Mls 2024: How To Watch On TV, Livestream Details, Date, Time, And More

Bringing Lionel Messi changed things for Inter Miami and the MLS. With Messi’s popularity, MLS gained huge followers and fans across the globe. Inter Miami expects a tough battle against Real Salt Lake in their Major League Soccer match. Miami was unimpressive last season, despite having some massive names playing for their team.

Inter Miami has 4 legendary ex-Barcelona players, with Luis Suarez being the newest addition to the team. Suarez will play alongside Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba. Questions have been raised regarding Inter Miami's defense and ability to manage numerous tournaments. But for the time being, enthusiasm is building around what is perhaps the most talented MLS squad in their history.

Real Salt Lake's last season was outstanding, finishing fifth in the Western Conference. Houston Dynamo FC defeated them on penalties, but they'll be eager to regain their previous confidence. Despite having only three pre-season games, Real Salt Lake has recruited several promising players, including Middlesbrough's Matt Crooks, who will provide a significant boost.

When will be Inter Miami Vs Real Salt Lake?

Inter Miami Vs Real Salt Lake will take place on Wednesday, February 21 at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT and February 22 at 6:30 am IST.

Where will Inter Miami Vs Real Salt Lake take place?

The MLS match between Inter Miami and Real Salt Lake will take place at DRV PNK Stadium which is in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, US.

Where to livestream Inter Miami Vs Real Salt Lake?

Not everybody is going to be in Florida, to watch Inter Miami Vs Real Salt Lake, but there are livestream options fans can tune in to watch the MLS match. Fans living in any country whether it is the US, UK, India, or any other country can watch and livestream Inter Miami Vs Real Salt Lake on Apple TV by buying the MLS season pass.

Apple will charge $13 per month for an MLS Season Pass to Apple TV Plus subscribers. Since an Apple TV Plus membership costs $7 per month, users' total monthly charge is $20. If you are not an Apple TV Plus customer, the monthly fee will be $15.



