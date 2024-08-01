‘Invasion the Sequel Incoming’: Picture of Shane McMahon Meeting Tony Khan Sends WWE Fans Into Frenzy

We are on the verge of witnessing something once deemed unthinkable: a McMahon potentially joining All Elite Wrestling. A viral photo has surfaced showing Shane McMahon, son of former WWE owner Vince McMahon, meeting with AEW owner Tony Khan in Arlington, Texas.

Shane McMahon is no longer under contract with WWE. Rumors of him joining AEW began circulating in June 2024 when he reportedly reached out to AEW wrestlers about the possibility of working with the Jacksonville-based promotion.

At the time, Tony Khan reacted to the rumor of Shane McMahon’s jumping ship by stating he had never met Shane McMahon in person but was open to the idea of working with him in the future.

The possible idea of Shane McMahon jumping ship to AEW is driving fans into a frenzy. It's the most discussed topic in the wrestling community on social media right now. Seeing the picture of Shane and Tony on X (formerly Twitter), one user wrote, "I now own AEW" with a Shane McMahon GIF, referring to the time when the junior McMahon owned WCW on WWE programming.

A wrestling fan noted, "If Shane does show up on AEW, that would be so crazy. I would love it, tbh, lol," while another one wrote, "This could change the wrestling landscape forever."

Welcoming the move, one fan said, "This can either change the landscape of AEW or things will just stay the same. But...you never Shane McMahon is very smart this can be huge and I can't f****** wait." Referring to the invasion angle after WWE purchased WCW, another fan said, "Invasion the sequel incoming."

The WWE scene has altered significantly in the past few years. The McMahons are not in charge of WWE anymore after Vince sold the company to Endeavor Group. Amid the Janel Grant lawsuit, the former chairman of WWE is presently banned from the company he once owned.

On the other hand, in June 2024, it was revealed that Shane McMahon wasn't associated with WWE, ending his second tenure after eight years. His final WWE match was at WrestleMania 39.

The former WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champion had an impromptu match against The Miz at the Show of Shows last year, but he, unfortunately, tore his quads. Snoop Dogg, who accompanied him to the ring, finished the match, replacing him.

