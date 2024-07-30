IOC Allows Boxers Who Previously Failed Gender Tests at World Championships to Participate in Olympics

In a move sparking worldwide debate, the IOC has allowed two previously disqualified boxers to compete in the Paris Olympics. Imane Khelif and Lin Yu-ting, who failed gender tests last year.. Why the change? It boils down to shifting oversight—from the strict International Boxing Association to the IOC's own Paris 2024 Boxing Unit.

But isn't this controversial? Absolutely. Former champ Barry McGuigan is already questioning, "What is going on?" As the Games approach, the decision invites us to reconsider: What should determine eligibility in sports?

Imane Khelif and Lin Yu-ting are making headlines again. Imane Khelif, from Algeria, and Lin Yu-ting, from Chinese Taipei, were both disqualified from the 2023 World Championships. Khelif, competing in the 66 kg category, was banned just hours before her gold medal bout in New Delhi.

Her elevated testosterone levels didn't meet the eligibility criteria. Lin, who competed in the 57 kg category, lost her bronze medal due to failing a biochemical test. Despite these setbacks, the IOC has given them a second chance. This week, Khelif will face Italian Angela Carini, while Lin's opponent remains unnamed.

The IOC's Paris 2024 Boxing Unit, which replaced the International Boxing Association (IBA) for the Olympics, has more relaxed rules. According to the IOC, "The PBU used the Tokyo 2020 boxing rules as a baseline to develop its regulations." They aimed to minimize the impact on athletes' preparation and ensure consistency between Olympic Games.

This decision has stirred controversy. Former world champion Barry McGuigan expressed his unease on social media, questioning how they were allowed to compete. The IBA, which previously disqualified the boxers, had emphasized fairness and integrity. Umar Kremlev, IBA president, stated that DNA tests confirmed they had XY chromosomes.

Khelif, however, believes she was unfairly targeted. She claimed, "People have conspired against Algeria so that its flag doesn’t get raised and it doesn’t win the gold medal." Lin has remained silent on the issue.

As they step into the ring, the boxing community watches closely. Will their presence at the Olympics spark further debates on gender eligibility in sports? Only time will tell.

Influential voices condemn Paris Olympics opening ceremony

The Paris Olympics 2024 has sparked global outrage, with influential figures voicing their discontent. UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev did not hold back, expressing his anger on social media . He posted a side-by-side comparison of the 2014 Russia Olympics ceremony and the Paris Olympics 2024, stating, "Paris Games is a shame and dark stain on the Olympic movement. We should bring it back to Russia again to fix everything."

Islam Makhachev isn't alone in his disappointment. Many feel the Paris Olympic ceremony showed disrespect towards Christianity. Some even labeled the performances as intentional and Satanic. Andrew Tate, a well-known influencer, urged a boycott, tweeting, "I’m genuinely enraged by this Olympic opening. These evil scum have absolutely zero respect. They mock us so openly. When will people WAKE UP?"

The backlash highlights the controversy surrounding the Paris Olympics, with critics calling for a return to more respectful traditions. The conversation continues to heat up online.