IOC Slammed For ‘Satanic Display’ Over Allowing Gender Test Failed Imane Khelif To Fight Women At Paris Olympics 2024



The IOC recently announced its decision to let two boxers who previously failed gender eligibility tests compete in the Paris Olympics. The decision sparked outrage on social media, with many fans speaking out against the group.

Algeria's Imane Khelif was disqualified from the 2023 Boxing World Championships due to excessive testosterone levels, only hours before her gold medal match. Similarly, Lin Yu-ting, Taiwan's twice world featherweight champion, was deprived of her bronze medal at the same event due to a 'biochemical test for gender eligibility'.

The International Boxing Federation barred the boxers from competing in global tournaments. However, the organization was eventually barred from hosting the boxing Olympic competition due to governance difficulties. The boxing competition in Paris is now overseen by the IOC's Boxing Unit, which has less severe criteria.

Fans angry with IOC for their ‘satanic display’ in Paris Olympics 2024

Both boxers were just approved to compete in the Paris Olympics by the IOC's Boxing Unit, causing fury on the internet. Ryan Gailes uploaded an old video showing Imane Khelif dominating her opponent, questioning her participation in the Olympics.

She wrote, “As if the Satanic display at the opening ceremony wasnt enough, the Olympics glorifies men punching women in the face with the intent of knocking them unconscious. Imane Khelif is 1 of 2 male boxers fighting women at the Olympics. A woman is going to die.”



Another user on her post in support wrote, “The female boxers need to walk out in unison and give a finger to the Olympic Committee. This will continue until they are embarrassed in front of the world.”

Another fan wrote, “The Olympics is a joke. They are basically promoting domestic violence.”

Another fan had something interesting to say as he wrote, “Sorry but these woman should ALL refuse to participate if men are in. And we should organize our own games without men in woman's sports.”



Another fan wrote, “We shouldn’t need a female martyr for the cause of common sense.Stop this now!”

Another fan wrote, “I think ALL 2024 Olympian biological women boxers should refuse to fight these guys. Make a stand on the world stage and make a lot of noise in doing so. It would be an awesome message for biological women worldwide to finally stand up and say NO MORE!!”

Despite social media anger, Imane Khelif and Lin Yu-ting will compete in the Paris Olympics. Khelif will face Angela Carini of Italy in the round of 16 for the 66 kg division. The fight is planned for August 1 at 6:20 AM ET.

Meanwhile, Yu-ting will compete in the women's 57 kg category. On August 2 at 9:30 a.m. ET, she will face Sitora Turdibekova.

