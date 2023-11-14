Irina Shayk reportedly wanted to ‘be seen’ visiting Tom Brady in his NYC condo

Last Tuesday, November 7th, Tom Brady's former flame Irina Shayk was photographed by paparazzi entering his New York apartment. Her appearance fueled speculations and became a hot gossip topic once again.

There was speculation that she accidentally got caught by the media. However, it was recently revealed that she indeed wanted to be photographed going inside Brady’s building. Here’s what the insider has to say about the same:

Irina Shayk intentionally entered through the main entrance of Tom Brady’s entrance

When paparazzi photographed Irina Shayk entering Tom Brady's New York apartment building last Tuesday, November 7th, it raised questions about why she went in through the main entrance rather than a more discreet one. According to an insider source, Shayk deliberately chose the conspicuous front door because "she wanted to be seen" by the photographers.

Also Read: Irina Shayk seen visiting Tom Brady’s apartment as she continues to dodge dating rumors with NFL legend

The insider, in conversation with PageSix, revealed that there’s a driveway in Tom Brady’s condo that facilitates a much more private entrance into the building. Moreover, Irina could also have asked her driver to drop her off inside, away from the sight of the paparazzi.

However, Irina Shayk did nothing of that and chose to enter from the main entrance of the building, from where everyone could see her. As per what the insider said, she indeed wanted to be seen going inside Brady’s building, the fact supported by all the information presented.

Also Read: Tom Brady ex-wife net worth: Is Gisele Bündchen richer than NFL’s Greatest Quarterback?

There were multiple ways through which she could have gone inside Tom Brady’s apartment in New York; however, why did she choose the most obvious way? That straight points finger to the fact that she indeed wanted the media to capture her picture. Maybe that’s a media stunt; who knows?

But the interesting thing is that last month, it was revealed that Tom Brady and Irina Shayk broke up, the reason still under speculation. Moreover, when asked about her relationship with Tom Brady in an interview with ELLE, all she said was, “No Comments.”

Also Read: Gisele Bündchen could be earning USD 20,000,000 post-divorce with NFL legend Tom Brady, as per reports

So, after adding the final full stop to her love story with the retired NFL quarterback, her going inside Brady’s building and that too in a way that paparazzi could easily capture her raises a lot of questions. Why do you think she did what she did?