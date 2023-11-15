Irina Shayk reportedly wants second chance with Tom Brady following dating strategy blunder involving Bradley Cooper

The intriguing question of what led Irina Shayk to visit Tom Brady's New York apartment now has an answer that many have been curious about.

Well, looks like the Russian model wants a second chance with the retired NFL legend. Let's see what the whole story is all about:

Irina Shayk lost Tom Brady because she created a love triangle that he didn't like

The relationship, which started in September, took a dramatic end in October when it was revealed that Irina Shayk and Tom Brady had broken up.

The reason that was once obscure has now become transparent and evident.

According to a source reported to the National Enquirer, Irina wanted to play a love triangle with Tom Brady and Bradley Cooper.

When doubts emerged in Brady's mind, he decided to end the relationship with the model.

"Irina tried to play both Tom and Bradley against one another — and she ended up losing both of them!" revealed the insider.

Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper broke their relationship back in 2019; however, they continue to co-parent their daughter, Lea.

While apparently involved with the former athlete, the model was said to also be spending time in the company of her past romantic partner during the same period.

Apparently, she was having romantic relationships with both Bradley Cooper as well as Tom Brady, supposedly to make Cooper jealous.

However, when Tom Brady got to know Irina's dating strategy, he went on his own path.

Not just Tom Brady, but the Russian model also lost Bradley Cooper, who reportedly found his romantic interest in Gigi Hadid.

So now, since she has no one with her, maybe she's looking for a second chance with Brady.

Irina Shayk's second attempt to make it up with Tom Brady

Irina Shayk was seen entering through the main entrance of Tom Brady's condo in New York City, on November 7, Tuesday.

Moreover, recently, it was revealed that instead of choosing a private path, she went through the most public one intentionally.

The Russian model wants to be seen by the paparazzi, and that's why she chose the main entrance to enter Brady's building.

According to speculation, her rationale for the New York visit was to patch things up with him.

Per the unconfirmed information provided, the circumstances described seem to indicate her desire is to rekindle things with the former athlete.

However, having recently ended a 13-year marriage, relationships may not be foremost on his mind.

With the narrative apparently coming together, fans are closely following both Shayk and Brady for further developments.

Talking about Brady, do you think that the former NFL quarterback will give another chance to his relationship with Irina?