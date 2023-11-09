Irina Shayk seen visiting Tom Brady’s apartment as she continues to dodge dating rumors with NFL legend

In the past few months, Tom Brady’s love life isn’t less than a suspense movie. When everyone thinks that the climax is near, there comes a twist that shakes the audience. Something similar happened with Tom Brady’s love life.

It’s been a month, and everyone is over the fact that the NFL legend and Russian model Irina Shayk is off-relationship. But Irina Shayk’s recent visit to Tom Brady’s place had the fans rethink about Brady’s relationship status.

Irina Shayk refuses to talk about her current relationship status, despite being spotted visiting Tom Brady recently

On Wednesday, November 8, Irina Shayk was spotted walking inside Tom Brady’s condo building in Manhattan. She arrived wearing an all-black outfit and entered the building through the front entrance. Tom Brady and Irina broke up last month, and the news is all over the internet.

When everyone has accepted that the couple is done with their relationship, Irina’s visit to the retired NFL quarterback just gives birth to new questions. Above all, what’s more interesting is that she had an interview recently where she was directly asked about her relationship status.

Irina Shayk was recently interviewed by ELLE Magazine, where she uncovered some interesting details about her relationship with Tom Brady. When the Russian model was asked about her dating status with Tom Brady last month, she gave a two-word reply.

“No comments,” Irina Shayk had said.

But in the same interview, the Russian model also revealed that half the stuff about her on the internet is not true. She said that half of the people that she is linked with in the past she didn’t even know them that well. In fact, she hadn’t met most of them in her life.

“Sometimes I want to be like, ‘F*ck you. It’s absolutely not true.’…Half of the people who they say I’m dating, I’ve never even met them in my life!” explained Irina Shayk. On the contrary, it’s hard not to believe that she wasn’t dating Brady.

There were multiple occasions where the two were spotted together. Now, a month later, she is again spotted going inside Tom Brady’s building. So, does this mean that she and Brady are back to dating? What do you think would be the reason why she visited Brady this week?