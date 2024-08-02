Is 2024 Paris Olympics Really the Lowest Rated Games in Modern History? Exploring Viral Rumor

On July 30, 2024, the Facebook page America's Last Line of Defense (ALLOD) shared a meme. It claimed the 2024 Paris Olympics were suffering from the worst ratings in modern history. The meme depicted nearly empty stadiums and suggested that the International Olympic Committee (IOC) would incur a $300 million loss.

It might happen due to a contentious opening ceremony. Some critics claimed it was disrespectful to Christian symbols. The caption of the meme read, “Paris Now Has the Lowest-Rated Olympic Games in Modern History; ‘People Want Sports, Not Blasphemy.’”

The post quickly went viral, amassing over 90,000 reactions and 15,900 comments. Many Facebook users took the claims seriously. Some expressed frustration and asserted that public opinion was finally being acknowledged.

One commenter remarked, “We (the little people) have a wee bit more power than you thought,” while another declared, “The people have spoken.”

However, the information presented in the post is not factual. America's Last Line of Defense is a known purveyor of satirical content, and their Facebook page's bio explicitly states: “Nothing on this page is real.” Additionally, the meme included a “satire” badge, indicating that the content was intended as humor rather than fact.

The post's assertion about “ratings” was ambiguous. It did not specify whether the numbers referred to U.S. or global viewership. According to a report by NBCUniversal, early viewership figures for the 2024 Paris Olympics actually exceeded those from the same period during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Moreover, the claim that the IOC had reported a $300 million financial loss was unfounded. The IOC has made no such statements, and there was no official confirmation of such a significant loss.

In the comments section of the post, ALLOD provided a link to an article from the Dunning-Kruger Times. Another satirical site associated with ALLOD is the Dunning-Kruger Times, in its “About Us” page. It describes its content as fictional and refers to its audience as fragile and frightened. And mostly older Caucasian Americans, who are easily misled by sensational stories.

This incident is not isolated. ALLOD and its affiliated sites have a history of spreading fabricated stories to generate engagement and controversy. Previous false reports have included claims about major sponsors withdrawing from the 2024 Paris Olympics. It has also been debunked.

In summary, readers need to recognize the satirical nature of content from sources like ALLOD and the Dunning-Kruger Times. Let us know in the comments what you think about this.

