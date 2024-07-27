Is Aaron Rodgers Going for Gold in the Olympics? Four-Time NFL MVP Reveals Which Olympic Sport He Could Win Gold In

While the NFL is off-season and the Olympics have already begun, Aaron Rodgers, the New York Jets' great quarterback, is considering a new chapter in his successful career: participating in the Olympics, but in the next edition.

While football will not be officially entered into the Summer Olympics for some years, the New York Jets squad, led by four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers, has identified two sports in which they may win gold.

Aaron Rodger's favorite sport for the Olympics

While football is set to be featured in the Summer Olympics, Rodgers has stated a desire to represent the United States in flag curling. Curling is a sport in which players slide stones over a sheet of ice to a target area divided into four concentric rings.

In a post-training session video posted to the Jets' Instagram page, players were asked which Olympic sport they might win gold in. Rodgers boldly said, "Curling, I've said this already." Rodgers has long favored this team sport, which is played on ice with granite stones.

Rodger mentioned curling since he is a fan of the game. Earlier in 2018, he expressed his support for Curler Matt Hamilton, cheering for his side in the finals. So, because this game captivated Rodgers, he picked 'curling' as his response this time.

Rodgers is not the only Jet with Olympic aspirations. During the same video, 2024 selected backup quarterback Jordan Travis stated that he would succeed in the 100-meter dash, which Rodgers hilariously corrected. He said, "Oh, it's not even 100 yards. It's in meters. "One hundred meters." Travis soon corrected himself with a giggle and replied, "Yes, 100 meters."

Another young Jets athlete, Quincy Williams, opened up about his background as a junior Olympic swimmer, while Isaiah Davis demonstrated his javelin-throwing abilities. These insights showcase the team's diversified skills, implying that many Jets players may compete in the Olympics.

Well, it appears that the Jets team features several excellent players capable of winning an Olympic medal for their country. However, these are only the players' random opinions, and it remains to be seen if everyone, including Rodgers, will compete in the Olympics when the time comes.

Aaron Rodger supports flag football in the Olympics

Rodgers stated earlier this month that he wanted to represent his country and play flag football in the 2028 Olympics. Rodger said, "With it being an Olympic sport in 2028 and the possibility of NFL players participating, who knows? It may be part of the next chapter in my football career."

Flag football, which has been backed by the NFL and the IFAF, was formally announced for the 2028 Olympics in October 2023. Following an Achilles injury that terminated his last NFL season prematurely, he returned to the field in March for the RX3 Flag Football Tournament in California.

He indicated his support for flag football's participation in the 2028 Olympics, stating, "The evolution of flag football has been thrilling to witness. Who knows what will happen when it becomes an Olympic sport in 2028 and NFL players become involved?"