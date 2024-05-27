Is Aaron Rodgers Married? All You Need to Know About NFL Star’s Relationship Status

Aaron Rodgers is one of the most well-known athletes in America, and fans are always curious to know about their favorite star’s professional and personal life.

The New York Jets star player has dated several models, actresses, and sporting personalities so far, but the question arises, who is he with now? Is he married? Here is all you need to know about the quarterback’s relationship status.

Is Aaron Rodgers married? A look at the quarterback’s relationship status

Aaron Rodgers is not married, so far. However, the New York Jets star is definitely seeing someone and it's been a long time now, probably more than a year. Her name is Mallory Edens, his long-time friend and daughter of Milwaukee Bucks co-owner Wesley Robert Edens.

The 40-year-old sparked dating rumors with the model last year when they made an appearance together at a Milwaukee Bucks game against the Los Angeles Lakers in December 2022. Since then, the NFL star has been frequently seen sitting beside Mallory and her family.

Early in January, a report in TMZ Sports confirmed that “Aaron Rodgers and Mallory Edens are dating.” The report also stated that the two went ahead of “friend zone,” and the internet personality was seen attending one of Rodgers' games at the time he was a Green Bay Packers player.

The stunning model also posted a picture of them together on the courtside back in 2019 without any caption. Meanwhile, the two have kept things out of the limelight and the internet so far and are yet to speak about their romance.

Who else has Aaron Rodgers dated before?

Aaron Rodgers’ dating list includes several models and athletes. The NFL star was hanging out with actress Jessica Szohr back in 2011, but none of them confirmed their alleged relationship. She was also seen attending the now-Jets player’s birthday party in 2017.

The former Packers player was then dating Olivia Munn in 2014, which used to be the American football player’s most talked about relationship. The two reportedly started seeing each other after they initially met at the Academy of Country Music Awards to present an award together.

The former couple was ready to get married as per the reports; nevertheless, their relationship ended in 2017. These three years were also the time when Rodgers got estranged from his parents and brothers.

Rodgers was then connected to Sports Illustrated swimwear model Kelly Rohrbach; however, they never confirmed their romance. In 2018, he was reportedly seeing a former racing driver, Danica Patrick, and it allegedly lasted until 2020.

The Super Bowl champion was engaged to The Fault in Our Stars actress Shailene Woodley, but the two sadly had to call off their wedding in 2022 after initially starting dating in early 2021. The two got serious really fast; however, the engagement didn't last forever.

Edens is a model by profession; besides this, she has a very athletic background. Along with being an avid Bucks lover, she used to be a Division I athlete for the women’s track and field team and also did horseback riding in addition.