Is AJ Styles Injured? Here's The Latest Update on former WWE Champion's Hiatus

AJ Styles is inarguably one of the finest wrestlers in the industry. Even his critics would accept that The Phenomenal ranks among the top wrestling superstars in today’s generation. His wrestling prowess is unmatchable, and the stunts Styles can pull, as well as the moves he can deliver, are challenging for any other wrestler to replicate.

However, Styles has been absent from the WWE for the past few months. The last time he was seen in a big WWE match was in ‘I Quit Match’ against WWE Champion Cody Rhodes at Clash at the Castle. Styles, though, lost the second match on the trot against Rhodes, but the match was one of the best in recent times.

So, where is AJ Styles? Is he injured? The answer is no. According to an update by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, AJ Styles is hearty and healthy, and the reason why he isn’t showing up in WWE is because he hasn’t been utilized in any of the WWE storylines.

The former WWE Champion can return to the company anytime and work with top stars. Further, there are no reports of AJ Styles being cold with the WWE creatives or that he has decided to leave. He has been in WWE since 2016, and Styles has won the WWE Championship twice since then.

Advertisement

Style’s popularity in WWE doesn’t need any explanation. The world saw what happened at Backlash in France when the LDLC arena reverberated with chants for AJ Styles. That was enough to tell what aura AJ Styles holds in WWE.

AJ Styles started his wrestling career in 1998. He went on to wrestle at different promotions and was also the cornerstone of TNA wrestling right from its inception. He also appeared in WWE in 2002 but refused to sign a developmental contract. Apart from winning the WWE title twice, Styles has also won the United States Championship twice, the Intercontinental Championship once, and the WWE Tag Team Championship once.

While WWE hasn’t announced Style’s return yet, The Phenomenal is expected to return before Survivor Series. Styles is likely to be put in a storyline before the November 30 event.

Also Read: “When I Retire…”: AJ Styles Addresses His Future in Wrestling After WWE Retirement Storyline