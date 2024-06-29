Is Alex Pereira Married? All You Need to Know About the Light Heavyweight Champ's Dating Life

UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Alex Pereira is currently geared up and prepared to defend his title on short notice against former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jiri Prochazka at UFC 303 pay-per-view in an anticipated rematch.

Alex Pereira made his UFC debut in 2021. Since then, "Poatan" has achieved a level of success that is very difficult to achieve even after spending decades in the UFC. In 2022, Poatan became the UFC Middleweight Champion, and last year, "Stone Hand" captured the Light Heavyweight Championship, becoming the ninth double champion in UFC history.

Alex Pereira is currently one of the most active champions in the UFC and has managed to gather and attract a massive fan following. But in this article, we are going to deep-dive into Poatan's personal life and explore more about his dating life.

Alex Pereira wife

UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Alex Pereira is currently single and is happily living life training and competing inside the UFC octagon alongside his team and family. However, Alex Pereira was once married and was blessed with two children from his first marriage. The children are boys named Lohan Vidal Silva and Alessandro Vidal Silva, who live and train with Alex Pereira to become MMA fighters.

There are not many details about Pereira’s ex-wife on the internet, as his ex-wife prefers to maintain her privacy.

Does Alex Pereira have a girlfriend?

Alex Pereira was in a serious relationship with Merle Christine, who interviewed him at the Glory Kickboxing promotion. Before joining the UFC, Alex Pereira was a divisional champion at Glory Kickboxing.

Merle Christine and Alex Pereira were madly in love. They were spotted together on multiple occasions. According to reports, they started seeing each other in 2022.

Pereira and Merle Christine even got engaged in 2023 and were ready to tie the knot for life. Unfortunately, the relationship between Alex Pereira and Merle Christine ended on a sour note, and both of them took jabs at each other.

The news of their breakup went viral on the internet after fans noticed that Pereira and Merle Christine had deleted all posts together on social media and also unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Why Alex Pereira and Merle Christine Broke Up

Alex Pereira and Merle Christine dated for a year. After unfollowing each other on social media, Christine took some indirect shots at Pereira. Fans were confused and wondered why Alex Pereira and Merle Christine had ended their engagement and relationship.

A couple of days ago, Alex Pereira appeared on the Full Send MMA Podcast, where he revealed that he was going through a rough patch due to a tough break-up. Pereira even disclosed the reason why he ended his relationship with Merle Christine.

Alex Pereira said: “Well, it’s a little hard to talk about this. Because for me, I already deleted this person from my life, I would also like to ask my fans to delete her from your life. It was a person I believed. I put her in my house together with my family. After all, I found out she was married.”

Merle Christine, however, claimed that whatever Alex was alleging was not valid. She chose to remain silent but warned Pereira and his fans that if she broke her silence and revealed the real reason, the LH Champion would land in trouble.

Is Alex Pereira dating Polyana Viana?

After Alex Pereira broke up with his girlfriend and fiancée Merle Christine, he was seen multiple times with UFC strawweight fighter Polyana Viana. They both started sharing pictures and skits on social media and are still seen supporting each other.

The closeness between Polyana Viana and Alex Pereira led to dating rumors. Fighting fans feel like Polyana Viana and Alex Pereira are dating. However, there have been no official statements from Alex Pereira or Polyana Viana about their relationship status. Only time will reveal whether Polyana Viana and Alex Pereira are dating or not.

