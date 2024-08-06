Is Anthony Edwards related to Michael Jordan? Why Do NBA Fans Think Anthony Edwards Is Michael Jordan’s Son

The rumor about Anthony Edwards and Michael Jordan is hard to ignore. The similarities are more than just on the Court. Since the Minnesota Timberwolves gears up for a promising 2023-2024 Eastern Conference Finals, Anthony Edwards has become the talk of the NBA.

Famous icon known as “Ant,” this young star has made headlines. Rumors have been hot and fans couldn’t help but add fuel to the fire by coming up with different new similarities on social media, and comparisons to the GOAT, Michael Jordan.

Is Anthony Edwards Michael Jordan’s son?

Despite the on-court similarities, Anthony Edwards and Michael Jordan are not related by blood. Edwards’ family background is well-documented, and his personal story is deeply touching. Tragically, Edwards lost his mother, Yvetter, and his grandmother, Shirley, when he was just in eighth grade. Their influence remains with him, visible through his choice to wear the number 5 in their honor. His older siblings, Antoinette and Antoine, stepped up to care for him after the loss of their mother and grandmother.

Roger Caruth, the man who gave him the nickname “Ant,” is actually Anthony’s father. This personal connection is far from the high-profile narrative that might come with being linked to Jordan. Unlike the rumor that might suggest a family tie to Jordan, the reality is that Edwards’ family life is a story of overcoming personal loss and finding strength in his closest relations. Take a look at the bigger picture.

The comparisons between Edwards and Jordan highlight a broader narrative in the NBA. It’s not unusual for fans and media to draw parallels between new stars & legendary players.

But while Edwards may share certain traits with Jordan , the idea of him being Jordan’s “son” in a metaphorical sense fits better than any biological connection.

Both players hold a passion for the game and the power to win on the field. The competition is of course going to be hard for athletes.

However, attributing this to a familial connection is more about the allure of the NBA’s mystique than factual truth.

Where did the Anthony Edwards-Michael Jordan rumor start?

With X spreading the fastest updates worldwide, it is super easy and quick to spread rumors too. The whole story of misinformation started when an account named "@TheNBACentel" pretended to be the popular NBA Central or "@TheDunkCentral."

At first glance, the logo and name seemed familiar, but they were different. "NBA Centel" posted a fake quote about Jordan sleeping with multiple women in 2001, the year Edwards was born. They even credited the real Stephen A. Smith to make it more believable.

The rumor about Jordan and Edwards' connection started last March. Edwards joined an exclusive club of the youngest players to score 40 points, and someone posted a side-by-side comparison of their faces.

Although it's not true, many are believing the rumor. Edwards does have a similar build to Jordan, plays the same position, and steps up his game in the playoffs. The 6'4" Timberwolves shooting guard weighs 225 pounds, close to Jordan’s 6'6", 216-pound frame.

Interestingly, the rumor mill doesn’t stop with Edwards. For instance, former Chicago Bulls guard Jimmy Butler, another elite shooting guard, has also been linked to Jordan in conversations about talent and competitiveness.

Despite the similarities, Edwards is carving out his own legacy and proving himself as a unique talent in the NBA. What do you think about these lines?

