Is Barbara Nicklaus Still Alive? Jack Nicklaus Announces Wife As Honoree For Memorial Tournament In Teary-Eyed Ode

Golf lovers frequently want to learn more about Jack Nicklaus' wife, Barbara Nicklaus. After it was revealed that Barbara would be recognized at the 2025 Memorial Tournament, many fans wanted to know more about her age, employment status, and, most importantly, whether she was still alive.

So here's all you need to know about Barbara Nicklaus, Jack Nicklaus' wife, including her age, employment, and mortality status.

Is Barbara Nicklaus Still Alive?

Yes, the First Lady of Golf is alive and still kicking. Barbara Nicklaus has received much recognition for her staunch support of her husband, Jack Nicklaus, both on and off the course.

According to Golf's Digest, she was chosen as the 84th individual to be recognized by the Captains Club at the Memorial Tournament, which Jack created in 1976. Barbara was greatly affected by this acknowledgment and conveyed her deepest appreciation.

Furthermore, she has received several awards for her significant charity efforts. Barbara Nicklaus will be honored next year at Muirfield Village. The 50th Memorial Tournament's opening round is set for the night before the ceremony. Notably, Jack Nicklaus won the same award in 2000.

What is Barbara Nicklaus’ age?

Barbara Nicklaus was born on February 28, 1940, is 84 years old. She is well-known for her extensive charitable activity.

Barbara is the head of the Nicklaus Children's Health Care Foundation and co-founded Play Yellow with Jack and the PGA Tour to benefit children's hospitals, according to Mum's Happy Place.

She also helped establish the PGA Tour Wives Association to raise funds. Along with Jack, she created the Muirfield Village Golf Club and the Memorial Tournament. Barbara was born to Stanley and Helen Bash in Columbus, Ohio, according to Mum's Happy Place Blog.

She studied nursing at Ohio State University when she met Jack Nicklaus during their first week of school. They tied the knot on July 23, 1960.

Barbara and Jack Nicklaus have five children: Jack II, Steve, Nan, Gary, and Michael.

Barbara Nicklaus is the only golfer to be awarded the Memorial Tournament honoree

The first woman of golf has been selected as the recipient of the 50th Memorial Tournament, which will be held at Muirfield Village Golf Club in 2025. Barbara Nicklaus, Jack Nicklaus' wife, will be presented with the annual Captains Club award during next year's event. She is the first non-golfer among the 84 previous recipients.

"This honor is so incredibly special to me, and I can't thank the Captains Club enough for thinking of me," Barbara said in a statement, adding that she was filled with emotion at learning the news.

“The Memorial Tournament has held such a special place in our family’s life,” she said. “It’s been wonderful to walk side-by-side with Jack and to watch his dream become our reality over the years. Looking back at the list of those who have been honored since 1976, I can’t express how humbled I am to join this elite group that I have looked up to and respected for so long.”

In July, the Nicklaus' will celebrate 64 years of marriage after meeting at Ohio State. Barbara is from Columbus, and her husband is from Upper Arlington.

