Is Bill Belichick leaving the New England Patriots? Robert Kraft has reportedly made his mind

It looks like it's time for long-time coach Bill Belichick to leave the New England Patriots. The Patriots' last win over the Steelers wasn't enough for the head coach to change the team owner's mind. Apparently, Robert Kraft had made up his mind and wanted Belichick to say goodbye to the team.

Robert Kraft wants Bill Belichick to exit the team due to consistent poor performance

Tom Curran from NBC Sports Boston recently revealed what it looks like—the future of Bill Bilichick with the New England Patriots. In the 'Arbella Early Edition' of NBC Sports, Curran made an appearance and talked about the conversation he had with the team officials.

"When they came out of Germany, conversations I had that week made it very clear that a decision was made. They were going to play out the string, and at the end of the year, there would be a parting of the ways for a variety of reasons," explained Tom Curran.

From what Tom said, the Patriots' officials are pretty sure about parting ways with Bill Belichick. But interestingly, the head coach has a year left in his contract with the team. With a year left in the contract, will the exit be delayed? Absolutely not!

"It had gone too far," revealed the NBC reporter. The New England Patriots have been losing a lot of games, and their performance hasn't been up to par, especially ever since Tom Brady left. Now that Bill has a year left on the contract, the Patriots might look out for an exchange.

The Patriots have a total of four games left in their slot for the season, which includes a game against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 17. Currently, the Patriots are 3-10 and almost dead in the AFC East. Moreover, they also have the worst record this season.

Do you think it is right for Robert Kraft and the Patriots' board members to drop Belichick from the team? If dropped from the Patriots, with one year left in the contract, which team do you think will go next? Share your take in the comment section below!