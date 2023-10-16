Is Bill Belichick the greatest NFL GM? Stats in games without Tom Brady suggest otherwise

What's the most popular duo in the NFL today? To this, you might obviously say Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift. But that wasn't the case up until a few months back. For more than two decades, the best duo in the NFL world has been Tom Brady and Bill Belichick.

The player and coach duo got themselves more wins than any other team in the league, before departing their ways. But now that the two are separate, there's a debate about them being able to perform the same or better, without each other. Tom Brady was able to outperform but Bill Belichick? Let's find out!

Bill Belichick's record with and without Tom Brady this 2023 NFL season

For more than two decades, Bill Belichick and Tom Brady dominated the entire NFL, before the two separated their ways in 2020. Together they won six Super Bowls and 17 divisional titles in the 20 seasons. However, after their separation, there was a huge question on their heads - 'Will they be able to succeed without each other?'

Tom Brady proved he could but that isn't the case with Bill Belichick. It's been four seasons since Bill Belichick and Tom Brady separated, and Belichick's New England Patriots are just going down the slope. Their 2023 season hasn't been good, with consistent losses, one after another. Let's compare Belichick's wins with and without Tom Brady, for a better understanding of things:

Bill Belichick Losses Wins Without Tom Brady 94 81 With Tom Brady 75 249

From the above table (referenced from SportingNews) it's very clear that Tom Brady and Bill Belichick were an insane duo. But without Tom Brady, Bill Belichick's struggles to get his team to win are growing more and more, with each match lost.

But now that Tom Brady is retired, Bill Belichick's chances of getting back to the Tom Brady partnership are zero. So do you think Bill Belichick will be able to prove everyone wrong about 'getting wins without Tom Brady is tough for him'?