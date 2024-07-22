Is Bobby Lashley Leaving WWE? Former World Champion No Longer Part Of Internal Roster: Report

Three WWE Superstars—Bobby Lashley, MVP, and Tamina—might be on their way out of WWE soon. According to PWN, WWE has removed MVP, Tamina, and Lashley from their internal roster, signaling that these long-serving stars could be leaving the company amid the exciting new era of fresh talent.

WWE is known for implementing yearly budget cuts, often releasing underused wrestlers to manage expenses. Lower mid-card stars or jobbers frequently become victims of such cuts.

Despite this, Bobby Lashley has been a top star for WWE in recent years, winning the WWE Championship twice. In contrast, Tamina and MVP have not featured prominently on WWE TV in recent months, which could contribute to their potential departure.

Bobby Lashley's WWE career in his second term

Compared to his three-year first WWE run, Bobby Lashley's second tenure was more impressive with more accomplishments. Initially, The Almighty pursued the Universal Championship and later, he became the Intercontinental Champion.

Winning the WWE Championship was the pinnacle of his career, making him one of the headliners of the pandemic era. Following two WWE Championship reigns, he captured the United States title. Moreover, Lashley was one of the legit WWE wrestlers who competed in MMA .

Under Lashley's leadership, The Hurt Business became one of the most formidable stables in WWE. Recently, he has been leading The Pride, alongside members of The Street Profits, to new heights this year.

MVP's was a pioneer in The Hurt Business' success

MVP is set to leave the company if the rumor turns out to be true. In the pandemic era of WWE, Bobby Lashley was the powerhouse of the Hurt Business, while MVP was the key strategist and an impactful manager.

MVP's recent stint in WWE was essentially as a manager. The Year-old refrained from stepping foot in the squared circle, leading The Hurt Business to unprecedented success and marking the peak of his managerial term in WWE.

Tamina was among WWE's longest-serving wrestlers

Tamina embarked on her WWE career in 2010. She has been a member of the roster for fourteen years, capturing the Women's Tag Team Championship once.

After dropping the twin titles with Natalya three years ago, Tamina has been quite inactive. Therefore, she wasn't picked by any brand in the WWE draft 2024. Her lack of appearance and meaningful storylines might be the reason behind her exit from WWE after such a lengthy run.

