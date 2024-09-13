Is Bobby Lashley Making His AEW Debut After Leaving WWE? Social Media Post Sparks Speculation

Bobby Lashley didn’t have a favorable exit from WWE, as he was gradually relegated to a mid-card position and given minimal importance. This situation made him realize it was time to move on. The former WWE Champion witnessed his decline, with his caliber of talent being booked in poor storylines.

As a result, Lashley requested his release as his contract was nearing expiration. He was officially released by WWE on August 16, 2024. However, it was later revealed that he would not be signing with Tony Khan’s AEW. Instead, Lashley hinted that he might return to his boxing career.

However, Bobbly Lashley, along with his former Hurt Faction mates, Shelton Benjamin and MVP might be moving to AEW. It has come to light that they have been in discussion with AEW for some time. The rumor of the trio making a debut at AEW gained more strength when Lashley made an Instagram post, saying, “The journey is far from over.” This was made with a collage of him, holding several WWE title belts around his waist.

Secondly, his counterpart MVP has started training, which also means that the three of them might be up for something. While in WWE, their group, ‘The Hurt Business’ was doing fine, until it was unexpectedly disbanded in 2022. It started in 2020, got into some good storylines, and was killed without any reasonable reason.

While the three—Shelton Benjamin, Bobby Lashley, and MVP—are not under any WWE contract, the fourth member, Cedric Alexander, is still signed to WWE and he performs at WWE NXT.

In recent weeks, MVP has been trademarking several phrases and names for wrestling use, while a group listed as Totally Harmless Concept LLC filed for the trademark ‘The Hurt Syndicate’. So, yes, there are very strong chances of the three making their debut at Tony Khan’s AEW, and this could happen very soon.