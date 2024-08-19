Is Brandon Allen related to Josh Allen? Exploring Viral Rumor

Football fans are well aware of the Allens of the National Football League, which sometimes might be confusing, making them think as if they are related following the same surnames they share. We are talking about Josh Allen and Brandon Allen. Are they related? No! There is nothing related between the two other than their surnames and that both are quarterbacks.

Josh is the starting quarterback for the Buffalo Bills and is one among the four children of his parents, Joel and Lavonne Allen. He has one brother named Jason, who is younger than him, and two sisters.

On the other hand, San Francisco 49ers’ Brandon, who was born to Marcela Brandon and Bobby Allen, the Razorbacks' director of high school and NFL relations, has one brother named Austin Allen. He is the starting quarterback for the Razorbacks.

Meanwhile, the 31-year-old 49ers quarterback agreed to a one-year deal with the franchise this off-season after becoming the frontrunner for the top backup spot behind Brock Purdy.

It has been reported that the QB is very well-liked by the franchise and is so much respected in the locker room. He earlier served as the backup for Joe Burrow while he played for the Cincinnati Bengals for three seasons before he was traded to the 49ers.

Talking about Josh, the starting quarterback for the Bills is not expected to play although earlier it was announced that he will in the preseason. However, after the rainy day at the Pittsburgh Steelers, the franchise has decided not to take any risk with their star player.

Meanwhile, the NFL season is around the corner, with some action-packed games lined up for the fans. Meanwhile, the Bills, who lost in the Divisional Round to the Kansas City Chiefs following a missed field goal at home, will kick off their upcoming season against the Arizona Cardinals on September 8.

This will be followed by a match against the Miami Dolphins on September 12 and a fixture against Jacksonville Jaguars and Baltimore Ravens on September 23 and 29 before they head into another month of exciting schedule.

Their first home game will be against the Cardinals which will be followed by a match against the Jaguars in September. A total of eight home games will be played in the regular season and nine away matches.

Talking about the 49ees, they will begin their regular season on September 9 against the New York Jets which will be followed by a match against the Minnesota Vikings on September 15. They will then face the Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots on 22 and 29 of the month, respectively.

Their first home game will be against the Jets and the next of the month will be played against the Patriots. A total of nine home games will be played with eight away matches. The team will enter the upcoming season with the same goal as they had previously.

The 49ers will be entering in the hope of winning the Super Bowl this time while the defending champions, Kansas City Chiefs, gear for a three-peat this season. While the 49ers have fallen short twice in their last five years, it is to be seen how they improve to give a strong competition for the Lombardi Trophy.

