Is Brock Purdy the First Mr. Irrelevant to Play in Super Bowl? Exploring History of NFL's Last Pick in Their Biggest Game

Brock Purdy’s journey from being the last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft to potentially starting in the Super Bowl is nothing short of remarkable.

Dubbed "Mr. Irrelevant" – a title reserved for the very last pick in the NFL Draft – Purdy has defied odds and expectations.

But is he the first Mr. Irrelevant to step onto the field in a Super Bowl?

Brock Purdy - 49ers unlikely hero

Stepping into the role of the San Francisco 49ers' starting quarterback following Jimmy Garoppolo's season-ending injury, Purdy has defied expectations.

His transition from an overlooked draft pick to a QB for a Super Bowl contender is a rare feat in NFL history.

Historically, the title of Mr. Irrelevant dates back to 1976, but the concept of the last draft pick has existed since the inception of the NFL draft in 1936.

The term "Mr. Irrelevant" often carries a stigma of low expectations, but Purdy has shattered this stereotype with his on-field performances.

As the last pick, Purdy was expected to be a footnote in NFL history, yet he stands on the brink of creating a new chapter.

During the regular season and playoffs, Purdy achieved a passer rating of 110.9, throwing for 4,532 yards and 32 touchdowns with only 11 interceptions over 17 games.

His regular-season performance alone is impressive, with 308 completions out of 444 attempts, resulting in 4,280 yards and 31 touchdowns.

This level of performance is notable for any quarterback, let alone a rookie who was the final pick in the draft.

Purdy's ability to maintain a high completion percentage (69.4% in the regular season) and his impressive average yards per game (267.5) have been vital in the 49ers' offensive success.

Moreover, his low interception rate (2.5%) shows his reliability and decision-making prowess on the field.

In the NFC Championship game, despite facing a significant deficit, Purdy's performance played a crucial role in turning the tide for the 49ers.

The game began with the Detroit Lions taking a strong lead, ending the first half with a 24-7 advantage.

However, the 49ers, fueled by Purdy's leadership, initiated an impressive comeback in the second half.

Key moments, including a miraculous catch by Brandon Aiyuk and Purdy's crucial scrambles, significantly contributed to changing the game's momentum.

These efforts culminated in the 49ers overcoming a 17-point deficit, tying the record for the largest ever comeback in an NFC championship game.

This historic win not only highlighted Purdy's ability to perform under pressure but also his capacity to inspire and lead his team in crucial moments.

This victory propelled the 49ers into Super Bowl LVIII, setting the stage for an epic showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Purdy's success in the 2023 season is not just in the numbers. His leadership and ability to step up under pressure have earned him respect and admiration from teammates and fans alike.

While few last picks have achieved significant success, Purdy joins a unique group of players who have challenged their initial perceptions.

The most notable among them until now has been Ryan Succop, a 2009 last pick who made a significant impact in the league.

Mr. Irrelevant's Super Bowl legacies

Ryan Succop, Marty Moore, and Jim Finn are notable Mr. Irrelevants who have reached or won the Super Bowl, each with their unique contributions and career paths.

Ryan Succop:

Ryan Succop was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2009 as the last pick.

He had a significant career with various teams, including the Chiefs and the Tennessee Titans, before joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

His moment of glory came in Super Bowl LV with the Buccaneers, where he played a vital role in their victory over the Chiefs, his former team.

Succop became the first Mr. Irrelevant to play in and win a Super Bowl as an active player.

His contributions included a perfect record on point-after attempts and a 52-yard field goal in the Super Bowl.

He demonstrated that a Mr. Irrelevant could not only have a lasting NFL career but also clinch a Super Bowl victory.

Marty Moore:

Marty Moore drafted by the New England Patriots in 1994, holds the distinction of being the first Mr. Irrelevant to play in a Super Bowl (Super Bowl XXXI).

He participated in Super Bowl XXXI as a linebacker for the Patriots, although they lost to the Green Bay Packers. .

Despite spending a year on injured reserve, Moore's career showcased the potential of a last-pick player to contribute significantly to a team's success.

Jim Finn:

Jim Finn was drafted by the Chicago Bears in 1999 and later played for the New York Giants.

Although he did not play in a Super Bowl, he was part of the Giants team that went to Super Bowl XXXV, where they were defeated by the Baltimore Ravens.

Finn's role was primarily as a fullback and special teams player.

Brock Purdy's journey from being the last draft pick to leading his team to the Super Bowl is a story of determination and talent, proving that he is far from irrelevant in the NFL landscape​. Don't you agree?

