Is Bronny James Really Leading Rookie of the Year Bets Across Multiple Sportsbooks? Find Out

The Los Angeles Lakers drafted Bronny James, primarily bringing him into the spotlight. This draft could potentially make history by presenting the opportunity for Bronny to play alongside his father, LeBron James, in the NBA, a first in the association Critics have sparked controversy over perceived nepotism, arguing that Bronny's less-than-impressive college performance he averaged fewer than five points per game doesn't warrant his draft position.

Bronny initially found the NBA Summer League challenging, scoring only an average of 4.3 points per game and a percentage of 22.6% in his first four games. That said he exhibited enhancement, most recently scoring 12 points against the Atlanta Hawks, his best performance to date. He also managed to notch his first three-pointer after a dry spell of 16 misses. On average, his performance stands at 5.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.2 assists in five games, hinting at potential growth despite the obstacles he faced initially.

Bronny James leads the pack in Rookie of the Year Bets: Fact or Fiction?

Despite the fluctuating performance in the Las Vegas Summer League, rumors have circulated suggesting that the Los Angeles Lakers' rookie, Bronny James, tops all other players in bets placed for the 2025 Rookie of the Year award. Let's validate this.

Bronny has indeed acquired the most bets for the 2025 Rookie of the Year title. As reported by David Purdum of ESPN:

Multiple sportsbooks have received more bets on Bronny James clinching the Rookie of the Year award than for any other player. At ESPN BET alone, nearly one out of every four bets on the ROY market are backing James. BetMGM, on July 6, confirmed a $1,000 ROY bet on James at 250-1 stakes from a bettor in Ontario. DraftKings revealed that apart from [Zach] Edey, no other player has seen more money wagered in its ROY market than James.

It's not common to see four-figure bets on the Rookie of the Year in July, as generally, betting for any award is minimal 10 months before the announcement of the winner. Nonetheless, bookmakers are witnessing an undeniable betting interest in LeBron James's son, Bronny.

Bronny James shines in Summer League, eager to challenge father LeBron in Lakers practice

Bronny James, eager to compete against his father LeBron in Los Angeles Lakers practice, found his rhythm in the Summer League.

The Lakers drafted James 55th overall in the second round from the University of Southern California. At 19, given his family's legacy and his surname, he faces significant pressure to perform. However, he's showing improving form in NBA Summer League play.

On Friday, Bronny James and the Los Angeles Lakers' NBA Summer League team clinched a 93-89 victory over Cleveland.

Without a doubt, this was the pinnacle of Bronny's professional career. This NBA legend's son notched up 13 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, and even 2 blocks in this win.

Previously criticized for a series of underwhelming performances, Bronny's improved play as a former USC Trojan has impressed even his most stringent critics.

