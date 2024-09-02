Is Caitlin Clark Engaged? All About WNBA Star’s Relationship Status

Caitlin Clark has quickly risen to prominence in women's basketball, demonstrating exceptional skills and gaining widespread popularity. As the first overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, Clark has rapidly become a transformative figure in the league.

Her presence has significantly boosted viewership, with game ratings increasing by 462% compared to the previous year, making her a key attraction for fans.

As her fan base continues to grow, so do the questions surrounding the WNBA rookie. In today's article, we will address the question: Is Caitlin Clark engaged?

Caitlin Clark isn't engaged at the moment. She's dating Connor McCaffery, a former University of Iowa basketball player, and they've been together since April 2023. Their relationship has attracted attention, as Clark has risen to fame as a WNBA star with the Indiana Fever.

Recently, rumors of their engagement began circulating, particularly from the Instagram gossip account DeuxMoi, which hinted that Clark might soon marry McCaffery. However, this claim hasn't been confirmed, and neither Clark nor McCaffery has officially announced an engagement.

The couple has shared significant moments on social media, celebrating relationship milestones. They made their relationship public in August 2023, and since then, McCaffery has been a supportive partner, attending Clark's games and celebrating her achievements, including her record-breaking performances in women's college basketball. For now, Clark is focused on her basketball career rather than personal commitments like engagement.

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever are excelling in the 2024 WNBA season. In their latest match, the Fever secured their fourth consecutive victory, defeating the Dallas Wings 100-93. This improved their record to 17-16, their first winning record of the season.

Clark played a crucial role in the game, scoring 28 points and dishing out 12 assists, which underscores her importance to the team's success. Her outstanding performance also enabled her to break Tamika Catchings' franchise record for the most points scored by a rookie in a single season.

Caitlin Clark’s Next Game

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever (17-16) will host the Los Angeles Sparks (7-25) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Wednesday, September 4. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET.

The Fever are currently scoring 83.8 points per game, ranking third in the WNBA, while allowing 86.5 points per game, which ranks 11th in the league. This results in a scoring differential of -2.7 points per game and an overall differential of -92. On the other hand, the Sparks average 78.8 points per game (10th in WNBA) and give up 86.2 points per game (10th in the league), leading to a scoring differential of -7.4 points per game and an overall differential of -238.

