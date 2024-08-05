Is Caitlin Clark Really Jaylen Brown’s New GF? Exploring Viral Trend

In her breakout rookie season with the Indiana Fever, Caitlin Clark boasts an impressive average of 17.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 8.2 assists per game in her 26 showings. Currently, Clark is taking a break as the WNBA season has paused for the Paris Olympics, a team she missed the cut for. She intends to utilize her downtime for relaxation and leisure pursuits like golf.

Primarily due to her lack of exposure to international play and her commitments at college preventing her from attending training camps, she didn't cut the USA Olympic women's basketball team.

The dating rumors circulating about Caitlin Clark and NBA MVP Jaylen Brown have been capturing attention recently. Both are essential players for their teams, demonstrating high efficiency and superb scoring abilities. Clark and Brown both shine in shooting Clark for her impressive three-point shooting and Brown for his perimeter skills.

But are they actually dating? Let's find out.

To address the speculation, Caitlin Clark and Jaylen Brown are not in a relationship. Caitlin is in a relationship with Connor McCaffery, a former basketball player and current team assistant for the Indiana Pacers.

They started dating in April 2023 and went public with their relationship in August 2023. They often show public support for each other, frequently using social media to celebrate each other's success.

Having completed his studies at the University of Iowa, Connor has set his sights on a basketball coaching career. Meanwhile, Jaylen Brown is in a relationship with Kysre Gondrezick , who is also a basketball player. The couple announced their relationship publicly at the 2024 ESPY Awards, dressed in matching black outfits.

Gondrezick has a rich basketball heritage; both of her parents played at the college level. She gained fame as the fourth pick in the 2021 WNBA draft, although she is now a free agent.

At the same time, brilliant newcomer Clark plans to resume playing for the Indiana Fever by August 16th. On the other hand, Brown and Jayson Tatum are gearing up to lead the Celtics once more as they aim to defend their championship next season.

