Caitlin Clark has brought a lot of attention with her to the WNBA, all thanks to her massive fan following! Clark's popularity is helping bring increased revenue and mainstream media attention to the league.

However, things are turning hostile with time.

Caitlin Clark's fans have become overly critical of others in the WNBA. The blind supporters disparage other players and coaches. Even, they went on to blame Clark's teammates for Indiana Fever's losses. Other negative behaviors include refusing to acknowledge Clark's areas for improvement.

This behavior is causing problems. Being a passionate fan is one thing. But overlooking their favorite player’s shortcomings is another. Excessive attention on Caitlin Clark can overshadow the contributions of other WNBA players. Plus, Clark is still a rookie. The hype could create unrealistic expectations for her.

Before joining WNBA, Caitlin Clark played for the Iowa Hawkeyes women's basketball team. Including both men's and women's leagues, she became the NCAA's all-time leading scorer. Next, Clark was selected with the very first overall pick by the Indiana Fever in the WNBA draft.

Caitlin Clark has the biggest endorsement deal for a WNBA player

Caitlin Clark has signed an endorsement deal with Nike. It is reportedly worth $28 million and features her signature shoe.

FYI, Clark already had a Nike deal during her college career at the University of Iowa. It was under the NCAA's "Name, Image, and Likeness" rules.

Besides, Clark also signed a historic multi-year deal with Wilson. She became the first WNBA player to have a signature basketball collection with the brand.

Clark has deals with several other major brands, including Gatorade, State Farm, Bose, Hy-Vee, and Goldman Sachs.

Caitlin Clark's racial background became a topic of discussion

WNBA superstar, A'ja Wilson was concerned that Caitlin Clark might be receiving more media limelight and landing massive endorsements due to her race. Apparently, what Wilson suggested is the unconscious bias in sports marketing was playing a factor.

Wilson didn't accuse Clark of lacking talent. Instead, she argued that Black WNBA players often struggle for marketability as white counterparts regardless of their talent.

Later, Caitlin Clark admitted the potential roleplay of race in sports marketing, However, she is more focused on creating more opportunities for all WNBA players.