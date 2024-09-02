Is Caleb Williams Really Angel Reese’s Boyfriend? All About NFL QB’s Rumored Relationship With WNBA Star

Angel Reese has made a significant impact in the WNBA, especially after being chosen as the 7th overall pick in the 2024 draft. Reese's influence goes beyond her on-court performance; she has gained viral attention due to her rivalry with fellow rookie Caitlin Clark.

This rivalry has played a crucial role in boosting the WNBA's recent surge in popularity, with Reese emphasizing that the league's growth is not just due to one player.

Are Angel Reese and Caleb Williams really dating each other?

Caleb Williams, the NFL's rising superstar who was the first overall pick by the Chicago Bears in the 2024 NFL Draft, is quickly becoming a fan favorite.

Recently, rumors and trending queries have emerged regarding the relationship between Angel Reese and Caleb Williams. Are they actually dating? Let’s dive into the details.

Angel Reese and Caleb Williams are not officially dating, but they share a close friendship. Reese has referred to Williams as "my dog" and confirmed their "cool" bond, highlighting their shared roots in the DMV area (D.C., Maryland, Virginia) and their recent moves to Chicago for their respective teams, the Chicago Sky and Chicago Bears.

Although speculation about their relationship has spread, particularly after Reese hinted that Williams might attend one of her games, no romantic involvement has been confirmed. Instead, Reese emphasized their friendship and mutual support as they both progressed in their professional sports careers.

Advertisement

Angel Reese’s Next Game

On September 4, 2024, Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky will take on the Las Vegas Aces in a pivotal WNBA matchup. Reese recently made waves by becoming the WNBA's single-season rebounding leader, breaking Sylvia Fowles' previous record with 418 total rebounds. She set this milestone during a game against the Minnesota Lynx, where she scored 17 points and grabbed 19 rebounds, marking her 24th double-double of the season—a league rookie record.

The Chicago Sky, currently amid a six-game losing streak, must deliver a strong performance against the Aces, who are led by two-time MVP A'ja Wilson. The Sky's playoff hopes are precarious, as they hold just a half-game lead over the Atlanta Dream for the final playoff spot. This matchup is crucial for both teams as they strive to secure their positions in the league standings.

ALSO READ: Is Caitlin Clark Engaged? All About WNBA Star’s Relationship Status Caitlin Clark Engaged? All About WNBA Star’s Relationship Status