In the never-sleeping world of celebrity gossip, a new social media rumor is taking over the internet. This latest buzz involves pop sensation Camila Cabello and NFL star Joe Burrow. Fans and observers speculate that there might be something brewing between the two after they were spotted at the White Party, hosted by Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin in the Hamptons on the 4th of July.

The speculation originated when eagle-eyed followers of the celebs noticed that Cabello and Burrow followed each other on Instagram, leading to a firestorm of dating rumors and gossip on the internet.

Michael Rubin’s White Party

This so-called Instagram following incident allegedly occurred after both of these celebrities attended Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin’s annual 4th of July White Party in the Hamptons

This high-profile event draws A-listers from various sectors of the entertainment industry.

While there's no concrete evidence of a linkup between Cabello and Burrow at the party, their mutual Instagram follow has certainly caught the attention of fans and gossip enthusiasts alike.

Gossip blog DeuxMoi fueled the speculation on July 8, responding to a user's inquiry about potential hookups at Rubin's party. The blog stated, "Everyone is talking about Joe Burrow & Camila Cabello now following each other on IG after the party but did not hear they 'hooked up.'"

Camila Cabello at Michael Rubin’s White Party

At the star-studded bash, which boasted attendees such as Kim Kardashian, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jay-Z, and Beyoncé Knowles, Cabello made a striking impression.

The Havana singer turned heads in a figure-hugging white dress featuring a backless design with ruching through the bodice, secured by strings around her neck and mid-back.

Cabello's appearance at the party garnered attention not only for her stunning outfit but also for her interactions with other celebrities.

Photographs captured cozy moments between Cabello and rapper Drake, as well as model Emily Ratajkowski.

A playful kiss shared with Ratajkowski quickly went viral on social media platforms, further cementing Cabello's status as a focal point of the event.

While the dating rumors swirl, Cabello has been making waves in the music industry. Her latest album, C,XOXO, features collaborations with Drake on two tracks: Hot Uptown and Uuugly.

In a recent interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe, Cabello shed light on the creative process behind these collaborations, saying, "I feel like we're musically aligned in a lot of ways. I DMed him and then I played him my album and he f**ked with it."

This musical partnership with Drake adds another layer to the intrigue surrounding Cabello's personal life, as fans speculate about the nature of their relationship both on and off the recording studio.

Joe Burrow's relationship status

While the internet is busy making non-concrete rumors about Cabello and Burrow, it's quite funny to know that the Cincinnati Bengals star quarterback has been in a long-term relationship with Olivia Holzmacher since 2017.

Burrow and Holzmacher began during Burrow's college football career at Ohio State.

Recently, Holzmacher shared a series of photos on Instagram documenting her January, including one featuring Burrow smiling just slightly out of frame.

Camila Cabello’s ex and recent encounters

Cabello's love life has long been a subject of public interest. The former Fifth Harmony member has previously been linked to YouTuber Austin Mahone, influencer Matthew Hussey, and most famously, fellow musician Shawn Mendes.

Her high-profile relationship with Mendes garnered significant media attention before their eventual split.

More recently, Cabello enjoyed a vacation with Drake, which she assured was primarily a work trip.

However, she hinted that there might have been something more to their time together, further fueling speculation about her romantic life.

As of now, neither Cabello nor Burrow has confirmed or denied the rumors about their alleged connection. And considering the said world of celebrity gossip this just might be one of those bizarre rumors with no proper backing.

Not surprisingly enough, fans and gossip enthusiasts alike will undoubtedly be keeping a close eye on both celebrities' social media accounts for any further developments or interactions that might shed light on the nature of this alleged relationship.