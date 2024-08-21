Is Charles Leclerc married? All about F1 Star’s Relationship Status

Charles Leclerc, 26, is an F1 prodigy from the gorgeous streets of Monte Carlo, Monaco, who has made an unmistakable impact on the world of racing with his tremendous skill and relentless dedication.

While his racing accomplishments have been nothing short of awe-inspiring, his personal life has also piqued the interest of people worldwide. His path in and out of F1 has been nothing short of thrilling, complete with twists, turns, and heart-stopping moments.

Now, in the race of love, Leclerc's speedometer has seen some activity. But, the most recent question has been that is whether ‘Lord Perceval’ is married or not. So, to simply answer no LecLerc is not married.

He is currently dating Alexandra Saint Mleux. After splitting up with his former gf, Charlotte Sine, rumors circulated about his flame, Alexandra Saint Mleux. The Italian beauty, only 22 years old and studying in Paris, France, has been sighted together on multiple occasions, including at Wimbledon. Alexandra has also been a frequent figure in the paddock confirming their relationship.

Recently, the couple was spotted partying in a club where we could see Leclerc showing his dance moves . Before Alexandra, Charles Leclerc had a long-term relationship with Charlotte Sine, a fellow Monegasque native. Charlotte has lived her whole childhood in the gorgeous city of Monaco.

She is fluent in French, English, and Italian and exudes grace and elegance. Charlotte is currently studying Architecture, pursuing her own passion and creativity by creating her own custom shoe brand, 'Sine Creations,' and showcasing her artistic flair through hand-assembled jewelry, which she shares on the'secrettreasurecharms' Instagram page with her sister, Victoria Sine.

Advertisement

The couple have been dating since 2019, and Charlotte could often be seen in the F1 paddock, displaying unshakable support for her partner. However, the duties of being a Formula One driver, along with the difficulties of a high-profile relationship, took their toll. Leclerc and Charlotte announced their breakup on Instagram in December 2022, stating their desire to terminate the relationship peacefully while cherishing the great experiences they shared.



During the Monaco Grand Prix press tour, Leclerc also told Gala France that he was in a relationship. He didn't call Alexandra by name, but he did declare he was off the market.

Charles is really pleased to attend the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in July 2023 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

"I'm really excited to be here and I'm going to see Carlos Alcaraz, who is an incredible player," he remarked, according to News 18. “I’ve only seen him on the telly and until now. But, for the first time, I’ll be seeing him play in real life, and I’m looking forward to that."

Advertisement

He was photographed with Alexandra a week into the tournament, and while they have not formally announced their relationship, this was their first outing together atleast in public eyes.

Also Read: Charles Leclerc Told to Learn From Lando Norris and Not Blame Ferrari for Failures by Dutch Racing Driver