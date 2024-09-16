Is Charlotte Flair Returning to WWE After Injury? Here's Latest Backstage Report On Her Comeback

Charlotte Flair’s WWE return has been highly anticipated for a while, but the 14-time WWE Women’s World Champion hasn’t made her comeback yet. The last time she was seen in the WWE ring was in December 2023, when she suffered a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus during a match against Asuka.

Flair was expected to return at SummerSlam 2024, but that didn’t happen. There were solid reasons for her comeback at one of WWE’s marquee events, but she was not seen.

According to the latest update, Charlotte Flair hasn’t been medically cleared by the WWE, so her return is not on the cards right now. It was reported by Fightful Select recently that WWE hasn’t even started her creatives because she hasn’t been medically fit to wrestle inside the ring.

“WWE believes there will still be some time before she returns to the ring as the injuries that she sustained were severe,” Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful said on Flair’s return. Further, he cited a WWE source saying that until she is medically cleared, WWE will unlikely make creative plans for her.

While WWE might not have cleared her yet, the news surprises Charlotte’s plans because she recently hit the gym and uploaded a video of her workout to her Instagram account. She looked visibly fit and fine, enough to compete in a WWE ring.

Apart from her medical clearance, WWE creatives will also have to devise a comprehensive strategy for Charlotte, who isn’t an ordinary female wrestler but a 14-time WWE Women’s Champion.

Flair is likely expected to go after the Women’s World Championship, which means she will face Liv Morgan or Rhea Ripley for the title match. Ripley and Morgan are currently the top two female wrestlers in WWE today, as they have been involved in a vicious storyline since WrestleMania 40.

Becky Lynch has been released from the WWE for a while, and Ronda Rousey is no longer here. So, the onus of taking forward female wrestling in WWE lies on superstars like Bayley, Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, and Charlotte Flair. So, let’s wait and watch when Charlotte Flair makes her WWE return.

