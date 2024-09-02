Is Chip Kelly Related to Brian Kelly? Exploring Relation Between the Two Coaches

We occasionally assume that two people are related to each other when they have the same last name. We wonder and even feel compelled to find out if these two, who work at the same job and are only a few years apart, are related.



That's the situation with well-known American football coaches Chip and Brian Kelly. Chip Kelly and Brian Kelly are well-known individuals in college football with the same last names. However, whether are they related to each other remains the most asked question.

The answer to that question is no. They are united by their love of the game of football. Neither of the two are biologically related, nor are they brothers. Chip Kelly was born on November 25, 1963, in Dover, New Hampshire; Brian was born in Everett, Massachusetts, two years earlier. Raised as a Catholic, Brian has Irish ancestry. Nothing that we know about Chip's personal life provides this kind of detail.

Who is Brian Kelly?

The LSU Tigers have had Brian Kelly as their head coach since the 2022 college football season. He had a lengthy run as the football program's head coach at Grand Valley State University from 1991 to 2003 before that. Along with Cincinnati from 2006 to 2009, Central Michigan from 2004 to 2006, and Notre Dame from 2010 to 2021, he also held these positions.

The 61-year-old guided Notre Dame to the 2013 BCS National Championship Game and appearances in the College Football Playoffs in 2018 and 2021. He also led the Grand Valley State Lakers to consecutive NCAA Division II Football Championships in 2002 and 2003.

Who is Chip Kelly?

Chip Kelly first gained fame as the coach, who led the Oregon Ducks to four straight BCS bowl appearances. He made an appearance at the 2011 BCS National Championship Game while serving as the team's head coach from 2009 to 2012. Riding high on this accomplishment, he entered the NFL and became head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles from 2013 to 2015.

But after losing his job, he joined the San Francisco 49ers, where he stayed for just one season (2016) before losing his job again. After his NFL adventure, he returned to coaching college football in 2018 as the UCLA Bruins' head coach.

Kelly left UCLA after six seasons to take a position as the offensive coordinator for the Ohio State Buckeyes on February 9, 2024. He finished 35–34 at UCLA with one bowl victory; only three times were they bowl-eligible. According to reports, Kelly had been interviewing for NFL coordinator jobs. His departure coincided with UCLA's impending Big Ten Conference move, just before spring practice began and after other schools had already filled their coaching vacancies.

